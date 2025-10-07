Wonkette

EyeQueue
5h

These putrid little fucking right wing boys are out of control. And the video game community and places like Discord and even Steam are breeding grounds for them. They steep and stew in it and are just vile and fucking dangerous.

I don't know what the solution is to this. But they are utterly convinced of their own righteousness and think "woke" is the problem. Here's an example:

"That's interesting but its woke doing all the murdering, destruction of public property and trolling\threatening people online. The right are not doing any of these things ...LOL

Woke is hate, woke is violence, woke is death, woke doesn't entertain people it divides them. Therefore it must be ripped from gaming and movies. There's no debate about this, the people have already decided, its just going to take some time because woke won't admit it lost the culture war."

THEY have lost the culture war and that's why they are acting out violently. The existence of "woke" decent people reminds them every minute of every day what pathetic, lowdown, dirty, vile, disgusting, repulsive BROKEN FUCKING WORMS they are!

kmblue187
5h

From the linked article: "It’s unclear what, exactly, precipitated the feud."

No it isn't.

