Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once said , "The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice." It is a favorite quote of former Pres. Barack Obama (who had it woven into his White House rug ) and cited by other politicians, often around MLK Day. But despite its good sentiment, some scholars have noted the meaning was taken out of context to excuse inaction all for a dream of "justice" we might never see in this world.

So, let's keep this debate in mind when we discuss two specific guests on this week's Sunday shows.

It's the Kyrsten Sinema Show!

The senior senator from Arizona, part-time reseller and full-time asshole made a rare appearance on a Sunday show to answer some questions. She also made sure it was at the McCain Institute in front of a live audience with CBS's "Face The Nation" so that she could receive maximum attention while being the feckless senator we all know.

For example, when Sinema criticized the Biden Administration's border policy, host Margaret Brennan mentions an immigration bill Sinema and Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma introduced. But when asked about passing it before Title 42 expires, Sinema joked about the uselessness of the Senate.

SINEMA: Oh, God, no, Margaret. This is the United States Senate. (laughter)



BRENNAN: That's what I was saying.



SINEMA: I don't think you can get agreement on a restroom break by next Thursday. The United States Senate is functioning at a fairly dysfunctional level right now.

Hahahahaha! Isn't it truly hilarious that the people elected to govern can't do a single thing?! And that they not only know they won't take action to help their constituents but find it a joke??! Just hilarious, Sinema. Hardy Har Har ...

Sinema was asked about Republicans holding the full faith and credit of the US hostage for draconian cuts with the debt ceiling and she outlined the real problem — "both sides."

“While the proposed GOP debt limit bill "is not going to be the solution," @SenatorSinema says, "what the president is offering is not a realistic solution either," she adds. "We're on really shaky ground right now," Sinema tells @margbrennan. #SedonaForum2023 @McCainInstitute” — Face The Nation (@Face The Nation) 1683472670

While Sinema admitted Biden is correct to want a "a clean debt limit to meet the full faith and responsibility of the United States of America," she blamed him for not prioritizing Kevin McCarthy's political career over destroying the American people's lives or the global financial system.

SINEMA: [...] Kevin McCarthy, as we all saw, took him a long time to become Speaker. Barely squeaked by with the votes, had to make a lot of concessions to get the job and he has a very, very narrow road to walk. So he has to thread a needle where he can get the votes he needs to pass a debt limit increase and continue to be Speaker. [...] Reality is the bill that Kevin and his colleagues passed through the House is not going to be the solution. The votes do not exist in the United States Senate to pass that. But what the president is offering is not a realistic solution either. There's not going to be just a simple clean debt limit. The votes don't exist for that. [...]

The votes DO exist to pass a clean limit, Sinema. You just need all the House Democratic votes and enough sane Republicans for a majority. But the reason that someone like Sinema or McCarthy can't see that is because anything that doesn't advance their careers or risks political power for their constituents is not seen as a solution.

Ironically, Sinema's Senate career and McCarthy's speakership might be over soon due to that very calculus.

Dick Durbin: The Susan Collins of Chuck Schumers

Speaking of political inaction, Senate Judiciary chair Dick Durbin was on CNN's "State of The Union" with Jake Tapper.

Tapper asked Durbin about what Congress can do to solve the gun violence that led to ANOTHER mass shooting in Texas on Saturday.

DURBIN: There is something more that America can do, and it's called an election.

Oh, fuck you, Dick. Your answer to why Congress can't meet the demands for action from the majority of Americans tired of gun violence is "vote harder"?? Fuck off! Americans are united. It's Congress who isn't.

Even in a Fox news poll.

“This is a Fox News poll. That should tell you everything about how united the country is and how broken our representatives in Congress are.” — M3Writer (@M3Writer) 1683557352

Record-breaking election turnouts in 2018, 2020 and 2022 is why Durbin even has a chairmanship. Voters are doing/have done everything they can only to have their votes "rewarded" by political apathy.

But that's too much to ask from someone like Durbin. When asked about Clarence Thomas's recent revelations, Durbin at best could muster mild disappointment.

TAPPER: Some of your fellow Democrats on Capitol Hill say that this seems to go beyond ethical lapses; it rises to the level of corrupt behavior. Is that a word you would use, corrupt?



DURBIN: Well, I can tell you that the conclusion most people would reach is that this tangled web around Justice Clarence Thomas just gets worse and worse by the day. [...] The question is whether it embarrasses the Supreme Court and the Chief Justice. [...] This is the Roberts court, and history is going to judge him by the decision he makes on this. He has the power to make the difference.

History? You're the Senate Judiciary Committee chair! It's YOUR job, you feckless fossil! If you are waiting on history, which if I remember is written by the victors, we are all doomed.

Durbin, who can't even stand up to end the bullshit blue slips, also made an idle threat about taking action about Thomas on Twitter like a telephone tough guy.

“Let me tell you this: everything is on the table when it comes to Supreme Court ethics reform. Since the Court won't act, @JudiciaryDems will.” — Senator Dick Durbin (@Senator Dick Durbin) 1683507867

Tapper, who is no progressive, seemed almost as frustrated by this when he asked about Dianne Feinstein's return to the Senate and let his inner sauciness out on Durbin's bullshit about Feinstein's wishes over the needs of the American people.



“Dang. Jake Tapper to Durbin: "All due respect, sir, you and your fellow Democrats were very ginger and very polite when it came to RBG and not pushing her to retire when you had a Democrat majority in the Senate. How'd that work out for you? How'd that work out for Roe v Wade?"” — Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1683466636

Republicans are pursuing evil, but politicians like Durbin and Sinema help gatekeep progress through incrementalism instead of fighting hard.

And Dick Durbin should know better.

Have a week.

