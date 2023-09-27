Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Judge says Donald Trump did frauds. That doesn’t sound like the Donald Trump I know??? (AP)

Well this does not really explain how or why they invited the Ukrainian Nazi. But the Canadian House speaker has assuredly resigned! — AP

Joe Biden on the picket line. (CNN) FDR … wasn’t that awesome on unions actually, he was mostly okay. (Kevin Kruse)

Are any prominent Democrats other than Bob Menendez defending Bob Menendez? (No.) — Lawyers Guns & Money

How will the oncoming government shutdown affect travel? Ouch. — Fodor’s

Well of course this Florida school district is telling librarians and teachers to seize all books with any gay characters whatsoever, that’s pretty much what the law tells them to do. (Popular Info)

Of course Democrats should always be paying better attention to (and not taking for granted) the Latino vote. And also, right now it’s doing just fine. (Simon Rosenberg at Hopium Chronicles)

Bill Lueders is the guy you need to be reading on Wisconsin. Here he is on state Speaker Robin Vos, the presumed impeachment of the new liberal state supreme court justice Janet Protasiewicz, the state Senate trying to fire (and maybe impeach?) the state elections head Meagan Wolfe, another new and even worse abortion law, and all the rest of it. (Bulwark) Of course, Wisconsin’s not the first state to impeach a judge for “liberal.” They’re doing it in North Carolina, they did it in West Virginia (Bolts mag), and I’m so old I remember California state supreme court Chief Justice Rose Bird.

Send this post to everyone you know! Share

This is a fab story on a very good thing: the States Project that aims to do for blue state (or purple) legislatures what the Koch Brothers did for the red ones, except wholesomely — without lobbyists, without a mimeograph, and by connecting people instead of astroturfing. Also, weirdly, it doesn’t at all write from the New York Times’s usual “Republicans are normal and everything else is suspect.” Happy story! Gift link!

Everybody has opinions about John Fetterman’s shorts. When it is Kathleen Parker’s, it is a bad opinion. (Indignity)

Sounds like Bari Weiss’s “sexual revolution” “debate” was as super awesome as you could possibly imagine. — New York mag

Just making shit up to be mad about Part One Thousand Seventy Million And Five, The Japanese McDonald’s Ad. (Mary Sue)

The medieval French skeleton and syphilis, obviously. (Wired)

No, you just want to donate once?