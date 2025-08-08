Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
6h

It's Atchoum! Your hed gif kitty info: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/fast-pawed-floof

And meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/cec6eb5c-33d2-4cf8-a349-cc76e9f5a4ec

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
46 replies
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
6h

Dr. Sarah Taber is so very cool. I love her take on what the neanderthal fat rendering plant might have meant to the community and why they might have done it (because fat is tasty! among other reasons). And how these echos of food processing are reflected in who we are today.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
351 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture