Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
7h

Your hed gif info: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/bob-bed-cat-nip-ped-out

And meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/93dd047e-88f1-4a35-bb36-c09b30bc0233?utm_source=share

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
7h

In my capacity as jeweler, I’ve been telling my clients for years that they’d be better off with high-quality lab-grown stones. Or failing that, ones sourced from more ethical markets like Canada. Nobody but you and your jeweler are going to know the difference.

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30 replies by Rebecca Schoenkopf and others
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