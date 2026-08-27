Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

After our Dolly Parton post fell so short in failing to discuss her values, political and personal, here’s an excellent look at both. (I still maintain that ours was by far the best and most knowledgeable discussion I’ve seen of her music, but it read like we downplayed her goodness, and we absolutely did.) (Melissa Ryan at Alt Right Delete)

Matt Walsh is on a real normal one about … selfish lazy moms with postpartum psychosis :/ (Amanda Marcotte at Salon)

Is Illinois’s Republican nominee for governor as batshit as Colorado’s Republican nominee for governor? No, that is not scientifically possible. But he’s pretty hilarious nonetheless! (Friendly Atheist)

We all know the “financial emergency” for the Kennedy Center came after Trump got his tiny grubby paws on it, but it’s nice to see the reporting anyway, as the Board continues to insist it was “saved” by that bloated half-corpse. (Gift link Washington Post)

Like Charlie Pierce, I’ve also been clocking “moderates” whinging about Social Security lately. His post may be doomy and gloomy, but he’s entirely right about the centrist “look forward, not back.” (Esquire) Dean Baker has been noticing too! Keep the centrist from negotiating Social Security into the graveyard! (Dean Baker)

Let’s do the opposite of undermining Social Security and update overtime rules to doubletime instead of time and a half! Thanks for the bill, Casar and Gallego! (EPI)

Didn’t know the Texas governor had to be found to be acting “in bad faith” in order for the state to be ordered to extradite someone wanted for shooting an immigrant through the door in Minnesota and then filing false charges about it. I guess Trump judges can make up their own extraditin’s! (Gift link New York Times)

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Oh no, the lab-grown diamonds are ruining the “chop their hands off” diamond market for DeBeers et al.! So that’s a shame.

FINALLY the banks are going to catch a break!!! (The American Prospect)

But not International Criminal Court prosecutors: We’ve sanctioned them and frozen their credit cards for saying we and Israel are bad, as if they are even allowed to say such a thing. (NOTUS)

Attorney suspended for 60 whole days just for punching and kicking his client’s (female) tenant? That seems … crazy low actually, and only fifth degree assault, really? (ABA Journal)

Let’s all get the shingles vaccine and have fewer heart attacks and strokes! (The Guardian) And speaking of, the vaccine for melanoma is a big fucking deal, and I would even give some credit to Trump and his Operation Zoom Zoom, but he doesn’t want it and has since broken science, so I’ll keep it then! (STATNews)

Massachusetts is now protecting abortion at every stage of pregnancy, so the Right thinks it finally has a winning abortion message. Repeat after Jessica: Government has no place in abortion, period. (Abortion, Every Day)

COAL MINE HEAT PUMP! COAL MINE HEAT PUMP! (Reasons to Be Cheerful)

Wonkette parties upcoming: WINDSOR, MASS, Labor Day weekend potluck! Find your own place to camp or AirBnB near but not at Paul and Holly’s: “campfires and food and drink (BYO adult stuff) on Saturday and Sunday from noon(ish) to bedtime. For information shoot Holly an email. hollyturner at live dot com”; Atlanta has been postponed to October. SAN FRANCISCO: Mon., Nov. 30, Regency Hyatt San Francisco, 5 Embarcadero; look for everyone in the little area behind the lobby bar.

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