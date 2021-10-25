Ready to jump into this weekend's Sunday shows, which we watch so you never have to?

Let's do it.

Asa Hutchinson has learned nothing.

For the second week in a row , Arkansas GOP Governor Asa Hutchinson was asked about his opposition to mask or vaccine mandates, despite his admission that they work in reducing cases of Covid-19. You would think he'd know better at this point, but apparently he's not much of a learner. Here he is on CNN's "State Of The Union" with Jake Tapper:

Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) says vaccination rates would go up if he instituted a vaccine mandate for state employee… https: //t.co/f1s5dzEdaO — The Recount (@The Recount) 1635083758.0

TAPPER: So, last week, you admitted that businesses imposing their own vaccine mandates are effective in getting vaccine rates up. You also said you're -- quote -- "a defender of the employer's right to provide a healthy workplace" -- unquote -- if they decide to impose those. Now, I understand you are not comfortable with the government, whether state or federal, imposing mandates on businesses. But wouldn't you be saving lives if you imposed a vaccine mandate on state employees who ultimately work for you?



HUTCHINSON: Well, they would -- it would probably increase vaccination rates. But it also would increase the resistance of some. Some would lose their job. It would hurt their families. And it would in the broader population also create that controversy and resistance.

"Sorry, Citizen, but I can't save your life because it might cause an increase of resistance from Lex Luthor" - Rightwing Superman.

See how ridiculous that sounds? The whole point of being elected, at any level, is to govern by making the best decision for all your citizens. Deciding to risk the lives of the most because the idiocy of a few is exactly what's wrong in all levels of government right now!

Speaking of being held hostage by the few:

Kyrsten Sinema makes zero sense, episode 576,276,963

Appearing on "Fox News Sunday," Chris Wallace asked California Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna about the possibility of a "wealth tax" being used to fund the "Build Back Better" reconciliation bill.

Khanna, after being asked if he'd vote for a bill that could affect up to 700 poor and unfortunate billionaires, had a question for Senator Kyrsten Sinema:

KHANNA: My question for Senator Sinema is, she voted against the Trump tax cuts and I just don't understand why she's not willing then to raise some of the rates back to what they were before the bill she voted against was and she hasn't explained it.

It's a great question. Sinema voted against the Trump tax cuts in 2017 , when she was in the House. After Sinema voted "no," she released this statement:

“This bill increases the $20 trillion debt by an additional $1.456 trillion, forces cuts to Medicare, and crowds out business lending and growth. In the long run, it raises taxes on over half of all taxpayers and doesn't simplify the tax code for businesses. That does not create jobs or help middle-class families build better lives."

The fact she won't restore the tax code to what it was pre-Trump is made more infuriating by ads like this, which she ran as a Senate candidate in 2018:

This ad, juxtaposed with Sinema's current actions in the Senate, is why many supporters in Arizona and people who donated to her are just about at their wits' end with Sinema. Joe Manchin is as much of a shithead, but he made no illusions nor ran as if he was not who he is.

Roy Blunt will not be baited into saying unkind words about Donald Trump!

Over on NBC's "Meet The Press," Senator Roy Blunt was asked about Donald Trump and the January 6 insurrection, and surprise, he made coward words, because he didn't want to talk about it:

BLUNT: You know, I think the election was what it was. There's a process you go through that determines whether or not the early reports were the right reports. And we went through that process. And I'm of the view that the best thing that President Trump could do to help us win majorities in 2022 is talk about the future.

But wait! There's more:



ANDREA MITCHELL: [I]f the former president keeps denying the reality of the election and of Joe Biden being the president, should that disqualify him from being a candidate, as he suggests he wants to be, in 2024?



BLUNT: Well, you know, there are constitutional provisions about being a candidate. And having opinions that other people may not agree with is not one of those provisions. He can be a candidate if he wants to be. But, again, I think what President Trump could do that would be most helpful right now would be focus on the policies that aren't working. You know, his policies at the border were working.

Translation: Republicans will do nothing to hold Trump accountable despite knowing he's a danger, and also want him to help them retain and gain power. Problem is you can't get a Devil's bargain without making a deal with the Devil, Senator.

That's enough Sunday shows. Have a week!

