They are qualified to wish you a Merry Christmas, they are NOT qualified to diagnose your ectopic pregnancy. Source: YouTube screenshot

“LITTLE BEAN! HI MOM!” is what the crisis pregnancy center worker wrote on the printed out image of 32-year-old Codyone Cameron’s sonogram. Cameron did have an appointment with an actual OB-GYN in Brookfield, Wisconsin, scheduled for two weeks later, but had been experiencing a pain in her lower abdomen that made her anxious to get checked out sooner than that. She’d already had one ectopic pregnancy in 2016, recognized the symptoms, and wanted to be sure she wasn’t having another one. But due to her economic situation, she needed a low-cost or no-cost option, and her Medicaid policy recommended Life’s Connection, a “faith-based” crisis pregnancy center.

Like most CPCs, the entire purpose of Life’s Connection is to keep people from having abortions. They offer pregnancy tests, STI tests, parenting classes, some free diapers and other baby-related needs, and “free limited obstetrical ultrasounds.” The reason they do the latter is not so much for normal medical reasons, but rather in the hope that if people see the “little beans,” they will be less inclined to get an abortion. Indeed, Heartbeat International says right on its website that the purpose of these ultrasounds is to "help abortion-vulnerable mothers bond with their babies." But on Life’s Connection’s website, it specifically states that the clinic checks to see if a pregnancy is viable, which it says “means the fetus is located within the uterus and a heartbeat is present, as determined by a trained medical professional.”

That “little bean,” which the worker assured her was a normal intrauterine pregnancy, pointing to a mass she described as a “yolk sac,” was supposed to be Cameron’s third child.

A few days later, when she went to go see Dr. Meredith Manire, an actual OB-GYN, for a second opinion, after her symptoms persisted and she felt dizzy and short of breath, she would learn that it was not. Because Manire was an actual OB-GYN and trained medical professional, she was able to quickly determine that they were not even looking at Cameron’s uterus, and that the mass the CPC worker had identified as a “little bean” was instead a piece of stool in her intestines.

"There is a very stark difference between what a uterus looks like on ultrasound and what the intestines look like on an ultrasound," Manire told USA Today. "A qualified medical professional is never going to confuse those two organ systems."

Rather, as Cameron had suspected, her pregnancy was ectopic and the real “little bean” was lodged in her fallopian tubes.

Unfortunately, however, that information came too late. She needed emergency surgery and, in the end, lost not just the baby but both of her fallopian tubes, meaning that if she ever wants to have another child, she will require IVF — which is, of course, very expensive. According to the fundraiser she launched after her surgery, she lost her job during the ordeal and has not been able to look for a new one while she is recovering.

Via GoFundMe:

I’m asking for help after going through an ectopic pregnancy that turned my life upside down. I was misinformed by a free clinic and led to believe the pregnancy was in my uterus when it was not. As a result, I had to have emergency surgery and had to have both my fallopian tubes removed. I lost my job during this ordeal as well and could not look for work while recovering from surgery. This experience has affected every part of my life. I have fallen behind on bills, and I have been struggling with major depression. I haven’t had time to focus on healing because I am still a single mother to two kids who need me for everything and the bills don’t stop. I am doing my best to keep going, but right now I need support to get through this incredibly painful season. The funds raised will help me cover my past-due bills and give me some breathing room as I work toward stability for me and my kids.

One of the more galling aspects of this is that our tax money — and Codyone Cameron’s tax money — pays for many of these CPCs to exist. Life’s Connection was recommended by her Medicaid provider. It’s on the Trump administration’s moms.gov website. While there is no information available on whether or not it has received federal funding, a recent investigation by the States Newsroom found that “CPCs have received at least $491 million in taxpayer funding across 21 states, with more than $1.3 billion in government grants awarded to over 1,200 centers since 2019.”

Oh, in addition to blowing up women’s fallopian tubes because they can’t properly spot an ectopic pregnancy, the “clinic” also offers “abortion pill reversal,” which is not a real thing.

This is far from the first time this has happened. In 2023, a woman in Massachusetts sued a CPC after its failure to diagnose an ectopic pregnancy nearly killed her. In fact, it’s happened often enough that, last year, the National Institute of Family and Life Advocates (NIFLA), specifically recommended that these clinics stop providing ultrasounds to patients suspected of having ectopic pregnancies.

Unfortunately for women who do have them, many clinics have ignored this advice and actually use the fear around ectopic pregnancies as a reason for people to come in for an ultrasound, according to Andrea Swartzendruber, a reproductive health epidemiologist at the University of Georgia College of Public Health. Earlier this year, the Campaign for Accountability found 100 examples in 49 states of clinics with language on their websites offering to help patients “rule out” ectopic pregnancies.

To be clear, ectopic pregnancies are not viable pregnancies and are, as is apparent in this case, extremely dangerous if not properly taken care of. They also cannot be removed from the fallopian tubes and placed inside the uterus, as one particularly stupid Ohio Republican once introduced legislation demanding doctors attempt.

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We often think of CPCs as “fake clinics” that con patients into believing they offer abortion care, frequently operating across the street from or with similar names to actual abortion clinics, in hopes of reeling them in and convincing them to keep their babies. However, many have also popped up in maternity care deserts where women who want to have children have a lot of trouble getting the medical care they need. That’s a lot of places right now. Two out of every three counties in the United States is currently a maternity care desert, and thanks to anti-abortion laws that make OB-GYNS afraid to practice in some states for fear that giving a patient proper care could send them to prison, this is a problem that is only going to increase.



Imagine if, instead of that, we funded more actual clinics where people could get actual maternal care in those areas. Or if states weren’t instituting stupid laws that make OB-GYNS afraid to practice in them. Oh, or if we just had universal healthcare and people didn’t have to rely on the free “care” these CPCs provide? Wouldn’t that be nice?

It would certainly be a heck of a lot safer.

[USA Today]

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