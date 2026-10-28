Wonkette

Wonkette

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RefillingThorsBeer's avatar
RefillingThorsBeer
1h

In 77 of the cases, mothers were subjected to criminal charges for not obtaining prenatal care...

well THAT is some bullshit.

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ReSister For Life Callyson's avatar
ReSister For Life Callyson
1h

"The vast majority of people in this study were turned in by doctors or nurses."

Way to disincentivize people from getting prenatal care, fuckheads...

/FFS

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