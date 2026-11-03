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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
2hEdited

Aight, we're off to vote. Hubby worked from home today so that he can go with me. As he does every election, he's wearing the little gold medallion of the Blessed Virgin Most Pure which his grandfather wore while fleeing Cuba from Castro's dictatorship to freedom in America.

Wish us luck and 𝗬'𝗔𝗟𝗟 𝗩𝗢𝗧𝗘!!!

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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
2h

𝗘𝗹𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟲 — 𝗹𝗲𝘁’𝘀 𝗳𝘂𝗰𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗱𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀

𝘐’𝘮 𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘥𝘺 𝘵𝘰 𝘸𝘪𝘯. 𝘞𝘩𝘰’𝘴 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘮𝘦?

https://substack.com/home/post/p-223042144

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