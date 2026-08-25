Wonkette

Wonkette

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CakesWeLike's avatar
CakesWeLike
12m

Just read the news about Dolly. 😭😭😭😭

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3 replies
Ambiance Chaser's avatar
Ambiance Chaser
1h

(Breaks out an old recording of "My Ding-a-Ling") . . .

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