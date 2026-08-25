Wonkette

Wonkette

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Daniel's avatar
Daniel
1h

There are no out trans people in the WNBA as far as I have been led to understand. This whole cavalcade of dipshittery is in aid of undermining and eventually wrecking women's sport.

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ArgieBargie's avatar
ArgieBargie
1h

“I just got kicked out of a @WNBA game for supporting WOMEN! Let that sink in, AMERICA!”

No, you just got kicked out for being an irredeemable thirsty fuckwit.

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