Wonkette

Wonkette

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MRK's avatar
MRK
1m

Again, the caption/title wasn't 'Two Different Americas,' it was 'Two VERY DIFFERENT America's' because our president is an illiterate moron who also knows his followers will never catch it or care about it.

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Teen Laqueefa's avatar
Teen Laqueefa
1m

He's stealing Mamdani's thunder!11!

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