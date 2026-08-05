Wonkette

Wonkette

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Spotts1701's avatar
Spotts1701
5h

Yup. Time to put the knuckle-dusters and blackjacks away - the opposition is over thataway and that's who we need to be punching at.

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Chris Martin's avatar
Chris Martin
5h

speaking of MO: two bullshit constitutional amendments got hammered flat. one was to require that future proposed amendments require a majority in every congressional district (even now being ratfucked by the GOP) vs. the current simple majority. the other was to eliminate state income tax and replace it with underpants gnomes, er, increased sales taxes. now if only we’d stop voting for the people who proposed these.

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