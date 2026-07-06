Not abejas. Tabs gifs by Martini Glambassador!

Good morning, these are some things worth talking about:

Laura Ingraham is apparently so humiliated by her own side, full as it is of Klan members and Nazis marching through the streets of DC on America’s 250th birthday, that she’s shamelessly lying like the integrity-free skin tag she is and saying they were antifa in disguise. [Independent]

Shame how somebody with Trump Derangement Syndrome — or maybe the disease itself! — geoengineered the weather to ruin Trump’s we mean America’s birthday. [JoeMyGod]

Speaking of, he is a dangerous pathetic and delusional liar. Also senile.

Nobody went to Trump’s fucking loser speech. [Washington Post]

Trump, still pathetic, still lonely, still the biggest walking Stranger Danger in human history, is self-soothing from his big loser weekend by trying to restart his bullshit about Italian PM Giorgia Meloni stalking him. Will she even dignify the ugly bitch with a response this time? [Independent]

World Cup news: Apparently Donald Trump corruptly intervened with FIFA head Gianni Infantino to get the red card lifted to reinstate American striker (and birthright citizen!) Folarin Balogun. Was it a shitty call to begin with? Yes. Was it corrupt as fuck and literally everything wrong with FIFA the way Trump was able to call the FIFA head who’s been kissing his asshole for years to fix it? Does it help push narratives that the fix is, in fact, in with FIFA? Also yes. [New York Times]

Belgium, who the US men are set to face today, is fucking pissed. [Politico]

US Attorney Judge Boxwine is so clown-ass full-of-shit and out of her league in her current job, what a joke. Here she is trying to justify how she tricked a grand jury into indicting a former Olympian canoeist for touching Trump’s brokedick Reflecting Pool:

“America needs to grow the fuck up.” This article from Karen Attiah is excellent. [The Golden Hour by Karen Attiah]

Karoline Leavitt, 28, who is married to a man roughly five times her grandfather’s age, is explaining how these Gen Z are lazy shiftless communists.

Those are some big opinions! Did her grandpa we mean husband we mean dad we mean grandpa-husband-dad give her permission to share them?

“The Pacific Ocean is running a fever. Why that’s an ominous sign.” Great. [Washington Post]

According to the inbred Nazis in the Trump regime: “White House report brands Smithsonian leadership as radical activists who can’t be trusted.” Eat my fucking ass, whiny titty baby boys intimidated by mean educated people who run museums. These people are such an errant cumstain on world history, I swear to God. [AP]

“What Bucha taught me about Ukraine’s will to fight.” Remember the stories about Bucha, the Kyiv suburb, when Putin started his war? Revisit it. [Washington Post]

Watched a film this weekend so beautiful we watched it a second time the next night. Called 20,000 Species of Bees — Spanish title 20,000 Especies de Abejas — it’s the very modern story of a little trans girl in the Basque Country and how she comes to terms with herself over the course of a summer vacation with the help of the bees her family has been tending for generations. Just watch it.

Also rewatched another favorite, Aftersun, starring an adorable Paul Mescal, just before he got uber-famous. Both available for renting on Apple TV and both trailers below:

More stories when we place them on the internet!

Want to read more Evan than just what’s at Wonkette? Visit The Moral High Ground and subscribe to it!

Follow me on Instagram!

And on BlueSky!

And on Facebook!

Here, a LinkTree!

Share

Want to donate just once?