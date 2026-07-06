Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
4h

Mayuree the clouded leopard in your hed gif. What does she have to do with the fight against data centers? I answer here: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/mayuree-has-the-kitten-crazies

And of course you get a meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/f6a8c6d5-3a45-4f78-8ddf-a2a98dd707db?utm_source=share

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
4hEdited

Doesn't matter now how good the Americans play, if they win the win is already stained with orange. Trump shit on the athletes too. He made it all about himself of course. He will also claim that he is the reason they won if they do.

Fucking pig.

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