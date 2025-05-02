Wonkette

This Woman Votes
2h

Look, I’m menopausal, mad, and I read science, which means I have precisely zero patience left for this biohazardous nonsense spewing from RFK Jr.’s half-melted brainpan. Let’s get one thing straight: there is no “aborted fetus debris” in vaccines. That phrase is not medicine, it’s fan fiction for ghouls. It’s not science, it’s scare porn for people whose understanding of biology begins and ends with "The Handmaid’s Tale" and not as a warning, but as a Pinterest board.

RFK Jr. isn’t confused. He’s not misinformed. He is deliberately manipulating the language of religious trauma and reproductive shame to build a coalition of zealots who will burn down public health because they think Jesus wants them to get measles. He’s tossing bloody meat to an anti-abortion, anti-science base that thrives on moral panic like it’s a goddamn CrossFit smoothie.

The phrase “aborted fetus debris” isn’t just gross, it’s propaganda. Designed to provoke disgust, not discussion. Designed to link vaccines to murder, so that white Christian nationalists feel righteous not just refusing care, but sabotaging the collective immune system out of holy vengeance.

And Chris Cuomo? Sit down, pal. Your journalistic rigor is about as sharp as a pool noodle. RFK Jr. hijacked your softball question, spread a bioethical lie, and you just nodded like a golden retriever at a barbecue.

Let me put it this way: if a public figure went on TV and claimed communion wafers were made from the ground-up bones of martyrs, Catholics would riot in the streets. But RFK Jr. invents “aborted fetus debris” to demonize medicine, and no one tackles him out of his chair? Where are the fact-checks? Where is the outrage?

This is a coordinated attack on science, on reproductive rights, and on the very concept of public trust. And RFK Jr. is trafficking in theocratic lies to do it.

So here’s my message to the anti-vax crusaders weaponizing reproductive trauma:

You don’t get to invoke “dead baby bits” as a reason to dodge civic responsibility while voting for the exact men who deny abortion to actual living women.

And to the rest of us? It’s time to name this shit for what it is: biopolitical terrorism in a tinfoil hat.

Pat Kolmer
2h

"Bobby Jr. has also said chemicals in the water could be turning children gay.

That is insane, that is nonsense. Water does not turn a person gay.

Although I got to say, Jason Momoa in Aquaman came pretty darn close.” - Stephen Colbert

