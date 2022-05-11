Ever since somebody leaked Samuel Alito's deep dark twisted late night forced pregnancy fantasies to Politico, every polling outfit and its mother has been asking and re-asking the American public if it's sure it wants to see Roe v. Wade upheld as the law of the land. You know, like America's suddenly going to be fine with women becoming chattel to fulfill white conservative Christians' requests for a domestic supply of infants to brainwash.

Politico Playbook reports that since Alito's draft opinion was leaked, support for keeping Roe is only intensifying, and people are paying more and more attention. The newest poll, from Politico and Morning Consult, says 66 percent of Americans are at least basically aware of Alito's gross disgusting confessions, and they are not into it .

Some bullet points we're copy/pasting from Playbook:

On overturning Roe: Fifty-three percent of voters say Roe should not be overturned, up three percentage points since last week. Twenty-eight percent say Roe should be overturned.

Among Republican voters, just 48% support overturning Roe. That’s down three points from last week.

On the midterms: Fifty-eight percent of voters said it is important for them to vote for a candidate in the midterms who supports abortion access. That includes 82% of Democratic voters, 57% of independents and more than 1 in 3 Republicans (35%).

Wow. Republicans really might have overestimated how OK their own voters would be with this, and we know we are going out on a limb here, but it's possible this one particular issue might cause certain Republican women to vote for a Democrat just this once and lie to their husbands afterward. Yes, we know we've held out hope for that before and lost all hope for humanity afterward, but we've never been in this specific situation before. It's always been theoretical. People have never believed Republicans or their bought-and-paid-for partisan hack garbage justices would actually do it. Now America is reading drafts of them doing it.

As for other results, the poll finds that voters really really REALLY hate the idea of punishing women for having abortions, to the tune of 73 percent, and that includes 60 percent of Republicans. Giving doctors a fine is the only thing that gets to 50 percent support among Republicans.

There's another interesting section, about the credibility of this Supreme Court, which was already lacking in credibility because it's full of stolen justices installed by presidents who didn't win the popular vote, plus a hundred other reasons mostly revolving around barely investigated sexual assault allegations against Brett Kavanaugh, plus the amazing apparent ethical lapses of Clarence Thomas and Clarence Thomas's wife Ginni Thomas. It talks about reforms the Court might need. On the idea of expanding the size of the Court, we're only at 41 percent support so far. But 65 percent like the idea of term limits for justices. Seventy-two percent like a code of ethics. Sixty-one percent think there should be an age limit on how old balls the justices can be. And more!

And then right below that, 56 percent of voters say abortion should be legal in all or most cases. It also seems like people now understand, to the tune of 61 percent, that the Court is probably going to overturn Roe .

Golly, Republicans. People know what's happening and they're mad about it.

But tell us more about how colorful chalk on Susan Collins's sidewalk is the real insurrection.

You stupid vile lying fuckers.

Now if you'd like to watch senators vote to try to codify Roe into law and fail, here's your livestream:

