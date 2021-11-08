Ted Cruz has expanded his personal brand this year from basic asshole to seditious asshole. He voted to overturn the results of a free and fair election, and that must've excited his inner Aaron Burr so much he's now openly discussing secession. Cruz is a sitting US senator.

On the most recent installment of his podcast, "Verdict with Ted Cruz," the most repulsive man alive vented to an audience at Texas A&M about how desperate times might call for desperate measures. You'd think after the Republican victories in Virginia, Cruz would chill out for a bit, but there's more fundraising in fearmongering.

www.youtube.com

CRUZ: I think Texas has a responsibility to the country. And I'm not ready to give up on America. I love this country. Texas is, right now, an amazing force keeping America from going off the cliff. Keeping America grounded on the values that built this country.

In this calendar year alone, Texas has passed an extreme voter suppression bill and a grotesque Fugitive Slave Act-inspired abortion ban. The Lone Star State isn't exactly leading the charge for freedom, unless Cruz is conceding that the “values that built this country" are racism and misogyny.

But Cruz worries that the Democrats who exist only in conservative nightmares might spoil the good time Texas is having.

CRUZ: Now listen, if the Democrats end the filibuster, if they fundamentally destroy the country, if they pack the Supreme Court. if they make DC a state, if they federalize elections and massively expand voter fraud, there may come a point where it's hopeless. We're not there yet.

OK, expanding voter fraud, even just a little, isn't actually a Democratic platform. Surely, Joe Manchin explained to his Republican friends that the compromise voting rights bill he supported and they blocked wouldn't somehow codify voter fraud. But maybe Cruz just assumes Black people voting in general is fraudulent.

Adding more justices to the Supreme Court and granting taxpaying DC residents the same congressional representation as their fellow Americans from Wyoming also wouldn't be fundamentally destroying the country. What else has he got?

CRUZ: And if there comes a point where it's hopeless, then I think we take NASA, we take the military, we take the oil.

Yeah, so that's secession Cruz is openly supporting. It's amazing the kind of shit you can talk if you're a white Republican male. For the record, because it keeps coming up, Texas can't legally secede from the union, and even if it could, the state's gross domestic product is still significantly less than California and obviously the rest of the US combined. Sure, Texas boasts a GDP equal to Russia, but Putin would feel significantly less comfortable if Russia bordered three US states and Mexico.

Hey @tedcruz: Just to be clear if Texas left USA, We, real Americans would take back NASA, our military and we'd take ALL your oil. There would be nothing you could to do to stop the strongest military in the world from that. Curious: Are u willing to take up arms against USA?https://twitter.com/DeanObeidallah/status/1457686513601421315 … — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@(((DeanObeidallah)))) 1636377007

It's unclear what Cruz even means when he claims Texas would somehow “take NASA" and “take the oil." As the expression goes — “with what army?" (Cruz later “joked" that horse paste enthusiast Joe Rogan could be the president of newly independent Texas, so good luck with that.) NASA is a civilian agency of the US government and would immediately sever all ties with a treasonous Texas. Lawyer and talk show host Dean Obeidallah pointed out that America would just seize Texas's oil as its own. The US has the most powerful military in the world and can easily overrule whatever third-rate militia Cruz thinks could defend its oil wells.

We've repeatedly described the current GOP as an anti-American domestic insurgency. Republicans fundamentally don't believe in democracy and will violently take their toys and go home if elections don't go their way. Cruz is not alone in suggesting that the entire Democratic platform is inherently illegitimate. Even if we put our heads on our desks and promise not to govern like FDR, that's probably still not enough for MAGA. Only their way counts as American.

Texas is busy burning history as part of its anti-critical race theory crusade, but we should never forget that Texas first fought for its “independence" because Mexico banned slavery. Cruz is now fanning the flames of secession over voting rights for Black people and DC statehood. That's not ironic. That's history repeating itself.

Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free and entirely supported by reader donations. That's you! Please click the clickie, if you are able!

Want to just donate once?