The Alliance Defending Freedom, a ridiculous Christian hate group /legal outfit known for the Masterpiece Cakeshop lawsuit and other anti-LGBTQ nonsense, filed a lawsuit last week demanding the FDA rescind its approval of Mifepristone (Mifiprex) ... from 22 years ago .

Why? No good reason, really. Mostly they don't like abortion and contend that the FDA approved it before fully understanding that anti-abortion people don't like abortions, think abortions are bad and would very much prefer it if no one had abortions. Anti-abortion people successfully overturned Roe, so now they're seeing what else they can do.

They're also pretty upset about the idea of people in states with abortion bans getting abortion pills by mail.

The lawsuit was filed by the ADF on behalf of the Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the American College of Pediatricians, the Christian Medical & Dental Associations, plus four random doctors. One of those random doctors is Dr. George Delgado, the freak who started all the "Abortion pills are reversible!" nonsense.

The other doctors claim they have treated patients who have gone to the emergency room with "complications" from Mifepristone. They do not specify what these complications actually were, though the complications from the drug tend to be mild.

The lawsuit claims the FDA did not properly study Mifepristone to begin with, because it was in cahoots with the Clinton administration and pushed it through before the 2000 election. However, the drug had been widely used in France and other countries for over a decade prior to FDA approval and many studies had been conducted prior to that. The ADF's primary complaint, however, is that it was accepted for accelerated approval through the FDA's Subpart H - Accelerated Approval of New Drugs for Serious or Life-Threatening Illnesses, and it hurts their feelings for anyone to suggest pregnancy is an illness.

The only way the FDA could have approved chemical abortion drugs was to use its accelerated drug approval authority, necessitating the FDA to call pregnancy an “illness” and argue that these dangerous drugs provide a “meaningful therapeutic benefit” over existing treatments.



But pregnancy is not an illness, nor do chemical abortion drugs provide a therapeutic benefit over surgical abortion. In asserting these transparently false conclusions, the FDA exceeded its regulatory authority to approve the drugs.

No, it didn't.

The FDA is strict, some might even say too strict sometimes. As a country we are woefully behind the times in terms of sunscreen technology because the FDA hasn't approved any new ingredients since 1999, which is why those of us who are especially neurotic about UV protection must import from other countries . They don't approve things willy nilly. As huffy as I may be about the whole sunscreen situation, this would be why we did not have a thalidomide baby situation.

The fact is, Mifepristone is extremely safe. It is safer than Tylenol, it is safer than Viagra, it is safer than penicillin. It is safer than a lot of drugs that have historically been prescribed or sold over the counter. It is, in fact, far safer than being pregnant. Since 2000, 26 patients have died from complications related to Mifepristone, while 700 have died from pregnancy ... per year.

At this point I hardly feel confident in saying "it's not gonna happen" when it comes to reproductive rights, but in the event that the lawsuit lands in a court that is remotely grounded in reality, there's not much "there" here.

