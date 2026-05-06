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Rooster Cogburn's avatar
Rooster Cogburn
18m

Biden Vegans is the name of my Fine Young Cannibals tribute band

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Parker Leo Blinsky's avatar
Parker Leo Blinsky
22m

“And when there was no meat, we ate fowl and when there was no fowl, we ate crawdad and when there was no crawdad to be found, we ate sand.”

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