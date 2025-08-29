Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

How RFK Jr. drove out all the CDC senior leaders. (Brandy Zadrozny at MSNBC)

So that’s what a massive walkout looks like at the CDC.

Oh now Sen. Bill Cassidy, a medical doctor, has “broken with” RFK Jr. Fuck you, Bill. (Notus)

Okay. The Air Force is going to give a (post-burial?) burial with military honors to Ashley Babbitt, who was killed while trying to assassinate Congress. Okay. (The Hill)

Okay. DC Mayor Muriel Bowser is thanking Trump for invading? Sounds like it’s time to elect a new mayor of Washington DC. (Bad Faith Times)

Trump wants a military parade do-over, because the last one was puny and sad and didn’t have enough authoritarian kitsch. (New York mag)

I think we should send the National Guard to clean up all the rivers. (Reasons to Be Cheerful)

The concentration camp known as “Alligator Alcatraz,” because they think that’s adorable, is going to be empty “within a few days” after a Florida judge gave the state 60 days to shut it the fuck down. Anybody else wondering why Ron DeSantis et al. didn’t just tell the judge to go screw? Anybody else feeling very suspicious? (NPR)

Our Liz on Trump’s absolutely ridiculous “flag burning” EO, wank wank wank. (Public Notice)

Former NFL kicker Chris Kluwe is running for the Assembly in Huntington Beach! (You know him from “not being a douche online.”) Huntington Beach is a fucking dumpster fire lately. I hope it works out! (Interview with Marisa Kabas at The Handbasket)

We live in a hermit kingdom now, upside down smile emoji! (404 Media)

Quakers being rad, No. One Million. (Letter)

The Black women futurists who are studying the real Nostradamus, Octavia Butler! (Mother Jones)

Wait … did you hear that?

