Martini Glambassador
Another Friday is upon us.😁

Your hed gif source: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/greeting-riker

And the meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/e90dfebf-6705-4abd-9ffa-1ef3971ffb77?utm_source=share

Martini Glambassador
A fuckbonkers story about how AI reinforced a paranoid man’s delusions to murderous consequences. Shut this shit down!

——-

A Troubled Man, His Chatbot and a Murder-Suicide in Old Greenwich

https://www.wsj.com/tech/ai/chatgpt-ai-stein-erik-soelberg-murder-suicide-6b67dbfb

(And archived if you don’t have WSJ subs)

https://archive.is/mgl2d

