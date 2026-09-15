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Rosy red ASS's avatar
Rosy red ASS
4h

I have a friend who keeps sending me pics of AI "art" he has created. I am now starting to get really PISSED OFF at him. I don't think we are at the "I can't do that, Dave" moment...yet but I am getting pretty tired of AI "art".

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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
4h

From the guy who can't spell "AI" with three guesses -

Trump: "The robots are not going to be taking over the world. You know, my uncle was the top professor at MIT. So I have a little genetic strength."

https://bsky.app/profile/factpostnews.bsky.social/post/3mvj57trijk2j

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