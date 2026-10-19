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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
8h

It's your very scary hed gif info: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/baby-fur-seal-of-da-night

And meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/ca186614-be84-410e-995a-5b7219feb6fb

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Tasner Hasenpfeffer's avatar
Tasner Hasenpfeffer
8h

𝑻𝒐𝒎 𝑯𝒐𝒎𝒂𝒏 𝒔𝒂𝒚𝒔 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒇𝒂𝒔𝒄𝒊𝒔𝒕 𝑻𝒓𝒖𝒎𝒑 𝒓𝒆𝒈𝒊𝒎𝒆 𝒉𝒂𝒔 𝒂 “𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒐𝒏𝒈 𝒄𝒂𝒔𝒆” 𝒂𝒈𝒂𝒊𝒏𝒔𝒕 𝑰𝒍𝒉𝒂𝒏 𝑶𝒎𝒂𝒓,

As strong as the case against the reflecting pool guy? lol

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