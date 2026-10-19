Tabs gifs by Martini Glambassador!

Monday, let’s do this.

Darline Graham guesses she doesn’t think it’s cool for Donald Trump to be canceling the Russian sanctions bill named after her dead brother in order that he might better serve his true master. [New York Times / New York Times]

The Kremlin is creaming over their American traitor asset doing what they told him to do, though. [JoeMyGod]

Don’t always agree with this guy, but on this one he’s got it right:

Humiliating.

Also not often that Wonkette approvingly links to the National Review, but here’s Wonkette doing just that, on this very subject. [National Review]

Marco Rubio’s excuses for Trump’s latest traitor behavior leave a fuck of a lot to be desired, also he is full of shit and has no control here. [Reuters]

Trump’s own excuses for what he’s done are basically “I am Putin’s bitch, I am powerless against him, why can’t you see how awesome that is?” [Truth Social]

Tom Homan says the fascist Trump regime has a “strong case” against Ilhan Omar, bullfuckingshit you mush-mouthed piece of garbage. [The Hill]

Between going to football games and losing wars this weekend, Secretary Shitfaced said his murderous transmogrification of the US military should win the Nobel Peace Prize EVERY year. [JoeMyGod]

Speaking of losing wars, JD Vance says the US has “decisively won” the war in Iran in many ways, but allowed that “the enemy gets a vote here, and they have responded in certain ways,” like we guess for instance their contention that actually they beat the shit out of Secretary Shitfaced on the first day. Which would seem to be accurate. [The Hill]

Hahahaha, the knives are OUT. Amid rumors that Donald Trump has been thinking of firing Susie Wiles, it was apparently she who laid the trap for Katie Zacharia to humiliate herself and get fired. It’s just funny that the “trap” was “book press secretary on the program of Donald Trump’s personal errand boy and fluffer Sean Hannity.” That stumped her! [Politico]

Meanwhile, in the saga of who turned off Ukraine’s Starlink — or severely slowed it down — new reporting suggests Elon Musk brought the idea directly to Trump. They all should be in The Hague. And Rubio. And Pete Hegseth. All. The next Democratic president should really campaign on the US joining and ratifying the ICC, lke immediately. [Telegraph]

In related whiny ass bitch stories about Elon Musk, he is very upset with Delta Airlines for not buying wifi from his Starlink. [New York Times]

Hey, by the way GO SEE MUSK. We have heard it is the funniest movie of the year! And he really really really doesn’t want you to go see it. Y’all hear how TikTok perma-banned the promotional account for the film? [Hollywood Reporter]

Here’s the trailer. Comedy Time!

For another big movie rec, here is a series of documentaries from the 1970s called The Battle Of Chile, by Patricio Guzmán. You may be familiar, as they started coming out in 1975 (there’s three of them), and they chronicle what really happened as the socialist government of Salvador Allende and the will of the people were toppled by a US-backed fascist/terrorist coup. Of course, then came the military dictatorship of Pinochet. It’s a good documentary for right now, to examine the lengths the far right does, always has, and will go to, in order to protect fascist power. How there is nothing new under the sun for what American fascists support, at home and abroad. How perpetually interesting it is that Donald Trump’s chief “diplomat” is a Latino guy who is very much cut from the same cloth as the US-backed Latin American fascists who have been savaging and raping and pillaging that part of the world for decades, paid and trained by the US. How MAGA fascists are just the same, and sound just the same, no matter what country they’re in, across generations and oceans and languages. It’s like Mad Libs. How today’s crop of fascists in the US is likely to employ similar tactics to what they did in Chile if/when a real leader like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez or Jon Ossoff or Abdul El-Sayed were to come to power in the United States, the same things they did to Allende. How they’re most desperate when they’re losing.

Available on a service called OVID.tv, you can do a free trial. Here is the trailer for the first part:

More stories sometime, if we want to publish some, maybe we do, maybe we don’t, hey maybe you should write some stories.

Want to read more Evan than just what’s at Wonkette? Visit The Moral High Ground and subscribe to it!

Follow me on Instagram!

Subscribe to me on YouTube!

And on BlueSky!

And on Facebook!

Here, a LinkTree!

Share

Want to donate just once?