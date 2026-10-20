Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
4h

We are checking out glass pumpkin making in the hed gif: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/blowing-pumpkins

And here is your meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/59f9756f-47df-4499-ad48-10a71bf901df?r=angu9&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=share

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Jen Is Slightly Explosive's avatar
Jen Is Slightly Explosive
4h

Invading a neighboring state to try and force a tribute situation while ever shifting the reason around to whatever sticks, bombing civilian targets constantly, and /stealing kids to force them into indoctrination centers/ is just frankly, ok.

Mother fucker

HEY PRESS. Whar is your spine? Someone, somewhere, take the JT challenge already! You might lose your access, but you'd get a piece of our soul back

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