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Good morning, it is two weeks to the midterms. Do you know where your ballot is?

OK, stories!

FIRST OF ALL, Tucker Carlson was talking about something else entirely, and just felt the need to explain that it’s kind of like if you’re watching bestiality porn, and sometimes the horses start looking hot. Not that he’s ever thought that! He’s just saying! I have soooooo many goddamned questions, at my other joint. [The Moral High Ground]

It’s worth celebrating every time the forces of freedom and democracy win, and we can celebrate right now that more than 75 percent of Alberta voters chose to stay united with Canada. Just an absolute landslide. [CNN / New York Times]

Here is Donald Trump saying that “Russia, frankly, has been fine on Ukraine,” on the same day Russia mass-murdered six people, including two young children, one of whom was a one-year-old named Angelina. We’re glad he’s cool with what Russia’s doing, since the murder of that little girl is on his soul.

Speaking of, Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the US’s intelligence-sharing is suddenly working again. Wonder what happened! Well, without knowing all the details, I’ll make an educated guess about a damn thing that happened, and it’s that these fascist assholes are counting on Zelenskyy to take their abuse lying down — and they better say thank you, according to JD Vance! Their entire thing counts on them being perceived as all-powerful and the rest of us being subservient. That’s the Trump/Putin/Xi “great power sphere of influence” thing in a nutshell. When they don’t? When Zelenskyy grabs a bullhorn and tells the whole world, “HEY LOOK AT THIS FUCKED UP SHIT”? That changes things. Anyway, that and more stories in Cliff Schecter’s “five things I’m interested in” post yesterday over at Blue Amp! [Bloomberg / Blue Amp]

Have you seen the big headlines about Trump’s halfwit US attorney in LA arresting a bunch of non-citizens for illegally voting? Wellllllllll, maybe they weren’t really non-citizens, and maybe they didn’t necessarily vote. Maybe he’s just terrorizing brown people, OK?

See? He identified 11 people with Mexican-sounding names. Was that not the assignment? [Democracy Docket / AP]

Donald Trump on Reflecting Pool:

Washington’s beautiful Reflecting Pool, which was badly damaged by Vandals despite the ridiculous writings of some Radical Left person in the D. C. U. S. Attorney’s Office who got it wrong and obviously didn’t investigate, witness, or see the attached tape, or the very inspiring Jesse Watters show which explained it all, or didn’t inspect the vast area of cut and slashed pool surface, or the grass that was scarred by poison with the numbers “86 47” massively inscribed in font 90 feet tall and encompassing the width of the entire Park (which grass has been fully replaced with new grass), is now, after repair, 70% filled with water and looking good. Interestingly, the Reflecting Pool has not worked properly since it was built in 1922 — It always leaked! This will be different, but any Vandals that try to prove the point otherwise, will GO TO JAIL! We are watching very closely, and security cameras have been installed. Reports are that it’s looking beautiful, and will only get better, subject to NO VANDALISM, with time. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

The very inspiring Jesse Watters show which explained it all! Radical left Jeanine Pirro’s office! Thank you for your attention to this matter! [Truth Social]

Speaking of, RADICAL LEFT NEW MEXICO SHOULD BE CALLED NEW AMERICA NOW:

We don’t know how, we’ve heard Jon Ossoff call Mike Collins a bigot before, but he just keeps getting better at it. Click through here and watch this clip, see what we mean.

Christiane Amanpour is gonna go ahead and get off the sinking Ellison ship at CNN before shit gets really bad. [Variety]

Hey, want to learn how to say Abdul El-Sayed’s name like a Not Idiot? [Instagram]

We don’t care if you don’t think you love hip-hop, we join with the rest of the internet in saying that you really ought to take the time to enjoy Cardi B’s NPR Tiny Desk Concert. Man, she is good at what she does.

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