Alex Jones thinks it's "hilarious" that a jury in Connecticut has awarded $965 million in damages against him to the families of innocent Sandy Hook children who were murdered in cold blood, whom Jones repeatedly slandered and defamed. As the verdicts were read, and as the families wept, Jones was broadcasting in splitscreen, and he cheered. "Yeah!" He said it over and over again.



Media Matters has the video:

Indeed, Jones mocked the very idea that the victims would ever receive any of his money. He complained it was all lies to make people think he's got all this money. "They make these lies with all this money we've got. It's all just delusional leftist crap. Like that two men can have a baby. The same cult that wants to cut your son's balls off," said Jones.

So those are words.

After the announcement was made, Jones begged his audience to give him money, to buy his snake oil shit, so he could keep the families who were first victims of a crazed shooter and then became victims of Jones "in court for years." He whined that he doesn't even have two million dollars. He claimed he's in bankruptcy, but if you just buy some of his frog de-gaying pills he can afford to make sure those victims never see a dime.

This video picks up where the last left off.

JONES: They want to scare everybody away from freedom and scare us away from questioning Uvalde and what really happened there or Parkland or any other event. And guess what, we're not scared and we're not going away and we're not going to stop, and literally for hundreds of thousands of dollars I can keep them in court for years, I can appeal this stuff, we can stand up against this travesty, against the billions of dollars they want. It's a joke. So please go to InfowarsStore.com and get Vitamin Mineral Fusion, get X3, get all the great products that are there that keep us on air.

Or we could not buy Alex Jones's trucker speed and just let him be ruined forever and die penniless and full of regret over his wasted life.

So yes, it is true. A jury in Connecticut — or the Deep State Biden administration, if you are a lunatic — has awarded eight Sandy Hook families and an FBI agent who responded to the mass shooting $965 million for defamation, to be paid by Alex Jones. That number could go up, with additional punitive damages! This comes after a jury in Texas awarded another family around $45 million, though Texas has a cap on punitive damages, so he's unlikely to have to pay all of that. And there's a third trial coming later this year, for another family!

This happened because Jones lied, repeatedly, and called the mass shooting that killed those babies a hoax by the government, and the parents crisis actors. ( Here's a good rundown on everything Jones has said.) He started doing this mere hours after the mass shooting. As a result, those families have endured years of abuse and threats and harassment from the feral hogs who listen to and get their news from Jones.

The largest award went to Robbie Parker, who received $120 million. For years on his Infowars show and website, Mr. Jones singled out Mr. Parker, whose daughter Emilie died at Sandy Hook, as an actor whose televised tribute to Emilie a day after her death was “disgusting.”



Mr. Parker, who has endured online abuse, harassment and death threats since, formed the centerpiece of the Connecticut case. “Every day in that courtroom, we got up on the stand and we told the truth,” he said. “Telling the truth shouldn’t be so hard, and it shouldn’t be so scary.”



Mr. Parker added, in a nod to Mr. Jones’s followers, “For anybody that still chooses to listen to that man, just ask yourself, what has he ever given you?”

The Times details much of what Parker and the other families suffered, much of which came out during the trial that was only held to decide how much money Jones should have to pony up. He refused discovery and ended up with default judgments against him. Not his smartest moment right there.

The New York Times notes that Jones probably indeed does not have $965 million, but is Jones correct that the victims will never see any of his money, if he is in bankruptcy? Not according to this legal expert:

“These awards are NOT dischargeable in a personal bankruptcy bc they are based on intentional tortious conduct. Jones will be hounded for the rest of his days for payment and any efforts at hiding income/assets could be met with contempt sanctions including imprisonment.” — Richard Signorelli (@Richard Signorelli) 1665605218

"Hounded for the rest of his days."



"Could be met with contempt sanctions including imprisonment."

Sounds to us like a fraction of the future Alex Jones deserves.

After the verdict was read, and after he went off the air, Jones went off to Steve Bannon to cry and cry and cry some more, because we guess in Bannon's infected mind, Jones is the real victim here. (Bannon is also a Deep State persecution victim, of course.) It was just a lot more bellyaching, but Jones helpfully explained to Bannon all the money and possessions he has — houses, cars, a Rolex — which we hope will be quickly confiscated, not just by the victims but also by the attorneys who'd like to collect the fees they've been awarded.

As you can imagine, the absolute worst people in America have been sticking by Jones, both in the run-up to the verdict and since it was announced.

Let's go to Ohio GOP Senate nominee JD Vance for his feelings on Alex Jones last year:

“Alex Jones is a far more reputable source of information than Rachel Maddow. One of them is censored by the regime. The other promoted by it.” — J.D. Vance (@J.D. Vance) 1630858913

Wow, "the regime." Big words from an actual pile of human butthair with Aryan blue eyes. But yes, everyone, let's mark down JD Vance in Alex Jones's column of supporters.

Charlie Kirk's misbegotten face chimed in yesterday with an explanation of what this is REALLY about:

“This isn't about calculating real damages from Alex Jones. This is about sending a message: If you upset the Regime, they will destroy you, completely and utterly, forever.” — Charlie Kirk (@Charlie Kirk) 1665604816

Oh goodness, he also said "the regime." It's like these fucking dorks all masturbate to the same fan fiction.

And Marjorie Taylor Greene:

“No matter what you think of Alex Jones all he did was speak words. He was not the one who pulled the trigger. Were his words wrong and did he apologize? Yes. That’s what freedom of speech is. Freedom to speak words. Political persecution must end. https: //t.co/3X81xOCS9j” — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸) 1665607254

Stupid dumb fuck forgot to say "regime." What a very stupid dumb fucking fuck.



Literally everything else she said was verified homegrown idiot, this wasn't about his freedom of speech, it was about defamation, which is not protected speech. Which is obvious to anyone.

But let's not dwell on Greene. To paraphrase Pete Buttigieg, there are other members of Congress we pay more attention to when we're thinking about opinions that really matter or ideas that are going to be critical to engage with.

In other words, fuck you.

But as several have written lately, Alex Jones is really a mainstream rightwing figure at this point. Tucker Carlson shoots his ball-tanning pornos on Jones's property. Tucker loves Alex Jones. Loves loves loves loves fucking LOVES him. Joe Rogan loves Alex Jones. Donald Trump loves Alex Jones. Steve Bannon, again, loves Alex Jones.

Here's Tucker saying last year that Jones is a "far better guide to reality in recent years" than NBC News's Ken Dilanian or CBS News's Margaret Brennan.

“Tucker Carlson: "^{{Alex}}^ Jones is often mocked for his flamboyance but the truth is he’s been a far better guide to reality in recent years, in other words, a far better journalist than, say, NBC News national correspondent Ken Dilanian or Margaret Brennan of CBS."” — Justin Baragona (@Justin Baragona) 1638408551

All these people loved Alex Jones long after Alex Jones started using tiny children's dead murdered bodies for profit.

And as the Washington Post details, it's not like Jones is just a normal guy who had some weird mistaken opinions on Sandy Hook. There's hardly a vicious batshit conspiracy theory out there that doesn't have his name on it. Some of them are merely that most frogs are now gay because of government experiments. Others are that pretty much every mass shooting or domestic terrorist attack is a false flag. Hey, remember that time Alex Jones pulled his video encouraging his fans to investigate Pizzagate, after somebody went and investigated it with a gun?

Don't let any MAGA Republican (which is pretty much all Republicans these days) pretend Alex Jones is anywhere outside their mainstream. He is one of them.

And now he gets to be hounded until the day he dies for (at least!) $965 million he owes to the Sandy Hook families whose lives he helped destroy.

We hope it causes him a mere fraction of the anguish and the pain he's caused others.

