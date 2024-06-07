Soon enough, Alex Jones will no longer own Infowars, as he has finally acceded to the demands of Sandy Hook parents and agreed to liquidate his assets — including Infowars, his ranch, and all of his food buckets and snake oil supplements — in order to pay them the $1.5 billion he owes them for accusing them of being “crisis actors” who were only pretending to have had children who died in the 2012 mass shooting, in order to take all of the guns away so they can oppress us.

You know, because that just seems like a really fun thing to do.

Jones, who was found liable for defamation and emotional stress by juries in Texas and Connecticut in 2022, has officially asked a judge to convert his bankruptcy into a Chapter 7 liquidation, the proceeds of which will be given to the Sandy Hook parents.

Unlike Chapter 11 bankruptcy, a Chapter 7 liquidation would not absolve Jones of his obligation to pay his legal judgements. Jones now admits, just two years after those verdicts, that “there is no reasonable prospect of a successful reorganization” of his debts and that this is the only way he can hope to pay these families anything close to what he owes them.

It’s not clear what Infowars’ future will be. It is entirely possible that some other right-wing lunatic will buy the company and it will continue to be just as destructive as it has always been. A far better option would be for George Soros to buy the whole operation out of spite, which is exactly what I would do if I were George Soros but also the same amount of petty that I am as Not George Soros.

Jones has made his entire fortune through the magic of straight up lying to people’s faces, so it feels especially apt that lying is what has now caused him to lose it.

