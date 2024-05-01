Yesterday’s question: Would armpit-farting clown Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene understand that she had lost, that House Speaker Mike Johnson had outsmarted her, passing Ukraine aid and even getting Democrats on board to protect him from Greene’s threats to oust him in exchange for that aid? Would she grasp that it was probably time for her to shut up forever and slither back under whatever hog trough in northwest Georgia birthed her, never to bother any good or patriotic American again?

Today’s answer, it’s just this face:

This morning, Greene and one of her only friends Rep. Thomas Massie, who looks like a scab after it’s been picked, did a press conference to announce Greene’s gonna do her motion-to-vacate thingie to get rid of Johnson. She’s gonna do it next week! (Her other friend is the babbling white supremacist Rep. Paul Gosar.)

Fox News’s Liz Elkind snapped some hilarious shots of the press conference. Massie, as usual, looked like he bathed in a bucket in the backyard, and they used visual aids of Johnson and Jeffries hugging and handing speaker’s gavels to each other, like common queers.

She kept trying to call them gay during the event:

“Now we have [Democratic leader] Hakeem Jeffries coming out over and over again, embracing Mike Johnson with a warm hug and a big wet sloppy kiss. […] They want to keep the band together.”

‘Kay. She says she wants to give Republicans the weekend to pray on it. Ayup.

So anyway, yep, Greene is going through with it, because she’s an idiot. Even though Republicans only have a two-seat majority — which will be one seat next week, once newly specially elected Tim Kennedy from New York is sworn in — and even though Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries knows how to count, and therefore knows exactly how many votes he needs to hold up his end of the bargain. He can even figure it out in real time, like if somehow Greene manages to attach another extremist Republican to her shoe, like dogshit picking up newer dogshit. Jeffries can just grab another Democrat to go do the stinky vote!

Having done that, the House will almost certainly immediately vote to table Greene’s resolution, just as fast as the Senate killed the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Come to think of it, that was Greene’s brainchild too.

Here is whatever Greene upchucked onto Twitter about it:

‘Kay.

She sure is developing a track record for Most Pointless Legislator In History Of DC, isn’t she?

So here is Johnson on NewsNation today, saying that Greene is not a serious lawmaker, REEEEEEEEER:

That transcript is:

HOST: Marjorie Taylor Greene. JOHNSON: Mmhmm. HOST: No fan of yours. JOHNSON: Bless her heart. Bless her heart. HOST: Is she a serious lawmaker? JOHNSON: I don't think she's proving to be. No. I don't spend a lot of time thinking about her. I’ve gotta do my job.

Officer, we’d like to report a bless-your-hearting.

We should note that interview clip came out before Grundles the Country Fried Clown’s press conference. That’s why Massie, looking like an understudy to a Deliverance stuntman, said during the presser that Greene is “the most serious representative up here.”

‘Kay.

Can’t wait to keep watching these syphilitic Republican goats keep fighting each other to the death until the fifth of forever.

[Washington Post / video via Republican Voters Against Trump]

