Here’s the latest on the childish drama that follows when you allow Marjorie Taylor Greene to exist outside a padded cell.

House Democratic leaders announced this morning that if Marjorie Taylor Greene brings up her motion to vacate and eliminate extremist Christian lunatic Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican obviously, they, the Democrats, will immediately vote to table it. We don’t know exactly what kind of deal happened to make Ukraine aid go through the House, but we suspected Johnson had done something with Dem leadership to officially shiv Greene right in her (allegedly!) three-toed feet, and that it likely involved the Dems having Johnson’s back in exchange for the foreign aid.

Because Johnson’s Republican majority is so tiny, if just a few Democrats agree to have his back against whatever handful of turd-throwing mouth-grunters Greene cobbles together to try to oust him, she will lose and they will win.

Maybe if she had spent less time playing Jewish Space Laser boner games with her human sunburn of a boyfriend and more time making friends, influencing people and figuring out how basic math works, she’d know a fuckin’ thing about a thing.

“We will vote to table Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Motion to Vacate the Chair. If she invokes the motion, it will not succeed,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Minority Whip Katherine Clark and Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar said in a statement.

Womp womp. They also said: "Upon completion of our national security work, the time has come to turn the page on this chapter of Pro-Putin Republican obstruction."

The enemy of our enemy is still Mike Johnson, but that doesn’t mean it’s not fun to watch the joy disappear from Marjorie Taylor Greene’s eyes.

This is what detestable scum Greene is. Politico notes that some Dems were reluctant to do this, even high-ranking ones like Zoe Lofgren, since Johnson was literally one of the architects of Donald Trump’s coup, but Greene is lower than that. That’s the calculation being made here.

You are gonna die laughing, but Greene is super duper stomping hilarious mad about the Dems’ announcement. How did these devils outsmart her stable genius brain again! She babbled all this on to Twitter soon after the Democrats’ announcement, promising that she’s going to definitely bring her motion to vacate now:

Everyday, I fight the Democrat agenda destroying America and I fight for an America First Republican agenda. Mike Johnson is officially the Democrat Speaker of the House. Here is their official endorsement of his Speakership. What slimy back room deal did Johnson make for the Democrats’ support? He should resign, switch parties, and continue voting for Biden’s open border invasion of America, endless wars, full term abortion on demand, trans agenda on children, warrantless spying on the American people, weaponizing government against President Trump and his supporters, and every other Democrat wishlist item he’s handed over. If the Democrats want to elect him Speaker (and some Republicans want to support the Democrats’ chosen Speaker), I’ll give them the chance to do it. I’m a big believer in recorded votes because putting Congress on record allows every American to see the truth and provides transparency to our votes. Americans deserve to see the Uniparty on full display. I’m about to give them their coming out party!

What did Greene do before she expelled all those rage words? Don’t know, but it still wasn’t math.

Politico Playbook reported that Greene didn’t show back up to Congress last night after they all returned from their recess. Kinda weird since she thinks she runs the place. But they rounded up some fun quotes from Greene’s fellow Republicans, including really insane ones, about how much they all hope she puts a sock in her dumbass attempt to oust Johnson.

“I sure hope not,” said Matt Gaetz, and he wasn’t even talking about if his girlfriend’s mom was at home. “I don’t personally think so based on what I’m hearing,” said Rep. Eli Crane. “I do not believe that is the direction that the American people want us to take right now,” said Chip Roy. (Playbook notes that these are all people who were part of Gaetz’s Republican mutiny over Kevin McCarthy.)

“It’s not the time,” said Andy Biggs. Newt Gingrich, Playbook adds, says “Johnson is doing an excellent job.”

The New York Times also has this fun quote from Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, before the Democratic announcement, about how it’s not like a bunch of Democrats really needed to come to Johnson’s rescue:

“Mike Johnson doesn’t need too many Democratic friends,” Mr. Jeffries said. “She is one of the best things the speaker has going for him because so many people find her insufferable.”

That’s how much everybody hates her. All Greene has on her side is white supremacist Paul Gosar and splotchy gross Thomas Massie, who looks like if a cold sweat was a man.

Oh yeah, and Donald Trump, the actual boss, is on Johnson’s side and reportedly wishes Greene would can it.

She should do literally everyone a favor and just not come back to Washington, ever. Pretty much no one would miss her.

