All roads lead (Wonkette) to Michigan. News of today!
What have we learned today, friends? What haven’t we!
There were some tabs! And no, I still haven’t put this (and so many other!) temporary tattoo on the Wonkette Bazaar!
Anthony Bourdain's Five Ingredient Sandwich Left Us Speechless! Tabs, Wed., Feb. 28, 2024
It was me. I did that. With the power of VOTES!
I did that too. With the power of “moved here, made everything LOL!”
Judge Rules Normal Plain Vanilla Awful Republican The Winner Of All Michigan GOP's Debts
Pour one out for … nah, keep your sweet sweet liquor for someone who deserves it: Yourself!
Mitch McConnell Peacing Out, Has One More (UKRAINE) Thing (UKRAINE) On To-Do List (UKRAINE)
And related!
They’ve made their IVF bed, they should have a nice comfy liedown in it.
Senate Republicans Might Kill IVF Protection Bill, Who Needs Some Silly Law Like That?
Ew gross ew gross!
Matt Rosendale Drops MT Senate Bid Right After Announcing Candidacy; Clarifies Billie Jean Not His Lover
Not even Matt Rosendale’s 20-year-old ALLEGED (by Heidi Heitkamp) pregnant staffer???
And one for the road!
