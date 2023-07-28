Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Okay NBC News, what’s up with Jack Smith charging the valet-turned-property-manager who totally accidentally I am sure flooded all the computers with the security footage of Trump’s bathroom and pool house and Mar a Lago ballroom stage MY BOXES. And tell us more about Trump’s new obstruction charges for accidentally I am sure ordering him to do that. (OH MY GOD THE SUPERSEDING INDICTMENT)

So what happened at the congressional UFO hearings? Some stuff! (CBS News)

Joe Biden fightin with your landlord now. (The American Prospect)

Woody Guthrie’s landlord. (Wikipedia)

I too am with the prosecutors who want to put Sam Bankman-Fried in jail pending trial. (NPR)

A third Steve Bannon associate going to prison for five-plus years for grifting hundreds of thousands of rubes. Man, it sure was nice of Donald Trump to pardon Bannon for ripping off Trump’s own most devoted followers to “build” WALL. Wasn’t that nice of him? Too bad Trump couldn’t pardon the New York state charges Bannon still faces. Very sad face. Very sad face indeed. (CNN)

Economy good — Bloomberg (gift link good for six days)

The beefed-up IRS is starting to catch some millions of dollars from the nation’s richest tax cheats. Some people think that’s just terrible. I am not among them! — SacBee

New York Young Republicans president Gavin Wax’s chats leaked. Obviously they’re all about tending to the nation’s moral conscience and encouraging young people to patriotism and the civic good. (Daily Dot)

Oh Jesus. “Theocratic fascist” “anti-groomer” Matt Walsh and the Matt Walsh diaper babies and his “sweet babies” fans, plus all the other stuff. FLEE! FLEEEEE!!!! — Media Matters

Some parents are spending thousands for consultants to help get their daughters into the right … sororities. — Insider

Say, you’re all old! You should presumably join up with the People for the American Way’s “Grandparents for Truth,” a counterweight to the Moms for Fascism trying to shut down your grandkids’ school libraries (and their school nurses). DO IT. DO IT. (Grandparents for Truth)

It is still illegal for campaigns to coordinate with their super pacs, but all the political reporters think Ron DeSantis is swell for letting his super pac run his entirely. Dan Froomkin does not care for that at all. — Press Watchers

When Kris Kristofferson held Sinead O’Connor in his arms. (Give it a minute for all the dumb tweets to load.) — George Takei’s Internet Aggregation Emporium

And Amanda Marcotte explains what Sinead meant to girls and young women, and how furious the men were that she didn’t live for their pleasure. (Salon)

All the comments on every recipe blog. Miss you, The Toast.

