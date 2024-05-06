Let’s check in on all the Trump veep contenders who haven’t shot their dogs and/or goats. Luckily, many were on the Sunday shows this weekend.

Doug Burgum

Appearing on CNN’s “State Of The Union,” Burgum tried to praise Donald Trump while downplaying Trump’s comparison of the Biden administration to the Gestapo. Jake Tapper, however, wasn’t having that, asking, “[A] public trial with witnesses, a jury, a defense counsel, that's like the Gestapo, the Nazi secret police?”

Burgum stumbled and went with the Trump approved script about Trump’s legal woes being “politically motivated” rather than Trump being a shady criminal Icarus who flew too close to the prosecutorial suns.

Tapper wanted to know how Burgum could square supporting a convicted felon as president, but Burgum stuck to the talking points. But, while defending Trump telling a room of rich assholes that they are gonna get more tax cuts, Burgum revived a long-forgotten talking-point even Frank Luntz probably wouldn’t try today.

BURGUM: Well, first of all, I just reject the whole premise of this idea of wealthy donors. I mean, the room of people that were there yesterday are all people that were job creators.

When asked about Trump’s refusal to accept 2020’s election results and reluctance to commit to accepting a Trump loss in 2024, Burgum tried to claim use a false equivalence about CNN.

BURGUM: In 2016, this network and many others challenged the results of the 26...



TAPPER: We never challenged …



BURGUM: Falsely claiming that there was Russian interference.



TAPPER: We never challenged the results of the election.

There was Russian interference, according to no less than the then-Republican-led Senate Intelligence Committee. Lots of it. And it was all for Trump.

Burgum tried to say Richard Nixon and Al Gore also refused to accept their results. Tapper explained, “Nixon and Al Gore both conceded.”

Tapper asked Burgum if he believed Joe Biden won the 2020 election and, in an answer that shouldn’t be surprising, Burgum said yes.

So that alone suggests Burgum is definitely not going to be Trump’s VP.

Tim Scott

On NBC’s “Meet The Press,” host Kristin Welker asked Scott if he’d accept the 2024 election results and unlike Burgum, he dodged that question many times. In fact, he humiliated himself doing so.

As the Biden campaign summarized the exchange in a tweet:

Q: Will you commit to accepting the 2024 election results? Tim Scott: *refuses to answer* Q: Yes or no? Scott: *refuses to answer* Q: Will you accept the results no matter who wins? Scott: *refuses to answer* Q: Yes or no? Scott: *refuses to answer* Q: I don’t hear an answer? Scott: *refuses to answer*

Scott tried to appeal to the identity politics conservatives always project on others, which is apparently fine when Republicans cynically do it. Unprompted, he praised Trump for the Black unemployment rate during his presidency.

Host Kristen Welker seemed ready for this talking point, noting that last year, it was its lowest rate ever, at 4.7 percent.

Asked about Republicans’ support for a 15-week national abortion ban, Scott dodged and lied outrageously:

SCOTT: I have certainly not changed about my position whatsoever. Here's what I'm telling you. The fact of the matter is that every single Democrat in the Senate and in the House have voted for abortion up until the day of birth. The former governor of Virginia has said — he was a pediatrician — even infanticide. So, stopping late term abortions is something that 90 percent of Americans actually believe in … WELKER: Hold on. Democrats don’t support – that’s false, senator. Democrats don’t support … SCOTT: Kristen … WELKER: Infanticide. SCOTT: Kristen, they’ve already voted for it, Kristen … WELKER: Senator, no, no, no. Senator, but as you know, late-term abortions are exceedingly rare. SCOTT: They voted for abortions up until the day of birth … WELKER: As you know, they are exceedingly rare … SCOTT: Listen, I’m just telling you what they voted for … WELKER: … and almost always in the state of a medical health crisis.

I don’t know what’s worse: claiming Dems are killing healthy babies as they are leaving the birth canal, or Scott expecting everyone to believe Republicans won’t find new ways to pass abortion bans. After the decades of “stop being so paranoid” about warning about Roe being overturned, no one should ever believe the “panther eating faces” party won’t eat your face.

Again.

Marco Rubio

We conclude with the Florida senator’s appearance on “Fox News Sunday” with Shannon Bream. Or should we say “maybe soon-to-be former Florida senator?” After lying about “blue state moms murdering their babies,” Rubio hinted he might have to quit being a senator part-time to be a sycophant full-time.

Bream asked, “There may be a technical glitch with having two people from the same state when it comes to the electoral college vote. Would you leave the state of Florida or change your residency if you were asked to join the ticket?”

Rubio didn’t answer, and moved on to praising his party and defending Trump. While we don’t think Rubio will be picked as VP, we can’t help smile at the thought of his terrible career ending with him having to disavow his home state for the former New Yorker scumbag he has to genuflect to.

Especially if they lost in November.

One can dream!

Have a week.

