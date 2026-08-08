Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy
2h

From the Cleveland Wonkmeet which was absolutely wonderful.

I love this picture, shows you the joy that was going on, lots more pics will becoming soon.

So happy to have met Seth Triggs in person, he is as wonderful as you imagine.

https://substack.com/profile/155618292-ziggywiggy/note/c-310881637?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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ziggywiggy
6h

attempting a live Substack from the Cleveland Wonkmeet but it is very loud. herehttps://ziggywiggy.substack.com/publish/live-stream/312405

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