Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anzu's avatar
Anzu
2h

My mother was brutally murdered in 2004. I live in a death penalty state. My family chose not to pursue it, because it's not what our mother would have wanted. SHE was also against the death penalty. The perp is locked again in prison for 150 years instead. He'll die in jail, with no possibility of parole. (It wasn't his first assault charge, although it was his first outright murder.)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
JustPixelz's avatar
JustPixelz
1h

CNN: DC sandwich thrower found not guilty of assault

Judge Boxwine's record remains unblemished by success.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
23 replies
292 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture