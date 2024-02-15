Mitchell Bosch, a 44-year-old anti-vaxxer and failed Brooklyn City Council candidate known for his dramatic pandemic-era antics, has been arrested for his part in the January 6 insurrection. Said part included assaulting law enforcement officers, which is the kind of thing his fellow Republicans tend to look down upon in cases not involving an attempted overthrow of the United States.

Via Court Listener:

As part of its investigation, the FBI reviewed multiple MPD body-worn camera (BWC), U.S. Capitol Police closed circuit television security video (CCTV), and open-source media depicting BOSCH’s conduct at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. The material reviewed shows that BOSCH joined rioters on restricted Capitol grounds at the Northwest Courtyard when USCP and MPD officers made a concerted effort to push rioters away from that part of the Capitol grounds around 4:20 p.m. During this push, BOSCH can be seen in multiple instances opposing the police advance by pushing directly against officers, assisting other rioters in pushing against officers, and encouraging other rioters to oppose the police.

There is also video somewhere of Bosch crying out “Hold the line!” as he and his fellow insurrectionists pushed into the cops, because baby loves drama and probably also Civil War reenactment LARPing.

But let us take a moment to appreciate some of Bosch’s greatest moments.

There was the time he — while wearing a Martin Luther King sweatshirt, mind you — stormed a Burger King with a group of his fellow anti-vaxxers and gave a rousing Braveheart-style speech in which he declared, “You will tell your grandchildren about this moment!”

Honestly I hope they do tell their grandchildren the war story of how they walked into a Burger King to fight for their right to endanger people’s health in the middle of a pandemic.

Here he is holding a bottle of his own urine in the middle of the Natural History Museum, because he wouldn’t put a face mask on to use the actual bathroom while he and his fellow anti-vaxxers (I’m sorry, “freedom fighters”) were doing their little protest — and, again, tried to frame this as some great violation of their civil rights.

You will note that he was also wearing the same Martin Luther King Jr. sweatshirt here as well. Also note that MLK never fought for anyone’s right to infect others with communicable viruses.

In addition to this nonsense, he was also arrested while “storming” an Applebee’s, holding a sit-in at The Cheesecake Factory, and while protesting at an Olive Garden (at which he cried “This is the civil rights movement again!”). As far as we know, no Outback Steakhouses or Red Lobsters were harmed.

Bosch has been bragging about his part in the insurrection for years now, so he’s probably not too surprised that he’s been caught. He’s been charged with “felony counts of civil disorder and assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers as well as with several misdemeanors, including being on the Capitol grounds illegally,” the New York Times reports. It’s not clear how long he will be incarcerated for such charges, but we can assume that mass market mid-price restaurant chains throughout the New York City area won’t have to worry about him for a while.



