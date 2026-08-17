Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
1h

Couldn’t find Harry for a bit, because he was a shoe.

I walked right past him when the hall light was off (just sunlight) and didn’t see him.

Turned on the light and …

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-316863618?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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Antifa Commander's avatar
Antifa Commander
1h

an attack on “working people serving their country.”

Say, speaking of the crew of the 𝙐𝙎𝙎 𝘼𝙗𝙧𝙖𝙝𝙖𝙢 𝙇𝙞𝙣𝙘𝙤𝙡𝙣...

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