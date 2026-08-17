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SunMoonStars's avatar
SunMoonStars
9hEdited

Harp makes Monica Lewinksy look like Cinderella. I am really liking Jon a lot.

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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
9h

Give 'em HELL, Jon!

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