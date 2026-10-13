Tabs gifs by Martini Glambassador!

Good morning, Dear Leader had a party in the front of his diapers in front of every body last night, talking about a man!

Meanwhile, Trump declares that Ukraine and Russia have done a ceasefire deal, because he declared it to be so! Any firing at each other that Ukraine and Russia subsequently immediately kept doing is fake news! So that’s late-stage mad senile king dementia right there.

“Trump’s message to Ukraine is now crystal clear.” Read your Anne Applebaum. [Atlantic]

It was Ken Paxton, in Dubai, with the fugitives from American justice! [Wall Street Journal]

Here is Dear Leader opening his mouth and babbling about the Ilhan Omar raid, how she comes from a “non-country” country, how he just personally thinks she’s crooked. You know, stuff judges love to hear.

Reminder from Marcy Wheeler of all the times HSI agents have lied to judges in order to frame Democrats for crimes. You know, for when we start to wonder exactly what the fuck kind of hack judge signed off on this. [Emptywheel]

Did Stephen Miller’s offputting nutsack of a wife Katie Miller have advance knowledge of the Omar raid? Just asking. [JoeMyGod]

When Pete Hegseth’s tech creep Palmer Luckey is rubbing himself raw talking about how awesome Pete’s firing squad executions are going to be, he definitely sounds like a guy who is related to Matt Gaetz by marriage. [Mother Jones]

Speaking of that execution, Trump is reportedly starting to be like HEEEEEENGH maybe not? Did Secretary Shitfaced get out in front of Daddy’s skis and embarrass Daddy? What a bad disappointment of a boy! [Axios]

Oh darnit, they bought the ads for Susan Collins in the wrong Portland! [NBC News]

We don’t think anyone is actually worried about the Peggy Flanagan Senate race in Minnesota, but dang we wish it wasn’t this close. Maybe throw her some support if you can. We also hope Minnesota Democrats aren’t in denial about what seems to be happening up there the past few cycles, with the state looking less like a Democratic stronghold, and more like Wisconsin or Michigan. [The Hill]

Rough.

Kacey Musgraves, y’all.

There’s a lot of talk about how some douchebag SNL host Shane Gillis spent his monologue being sexist, but without actually trying to land an actual joke. Man, he could not have chosen a worse night to do that, since one of the most truly awe-inspiring and excellent artists out there right now just happened to be the musical guest that night, and oh boy, if you have not seen these two performances from Rosalía, you are in for a fucking treat.

There was “Reliquia.”

And there was “Magnolias.”

And after that, nobody ever heard of Shane Gillis ever again.

En pointe, for God’s sake.

More stories when we decide you get more.

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