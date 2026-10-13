Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
2h

Your hed gif info: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/carmens-jump-scare-prank

And meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/796a93e4-df45-479c-9b0c-6ad098a8cf7a?r=angu9&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=share

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Linda1961 aka Pollyanna's avatar
Linda1961 aka Pollyanna
2h

I'm a city girl, but have known for many years that a steer is a castrated male cattle, so when I saw that tweet about the Steer and Talarico, I literally laughed out loud. The moron probably thought that steer=bull, but had to go with steer to rhyme with queer, which is an old term for gay.

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