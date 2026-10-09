There are many terrible things in the news right now, but let’s start Friday with something that isn’t terrible. Namely, there were Senate debates last night, and your Democrats beat ass.

Here is Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff explaining at the outset of his debate with redneck head injury Mike Collins that the night’s proceedings woult be “the trial of Mike Collins.”

Ossoff repeatedly called Collins a bigot throughout the night, called him pathetic, just showed Georgians and all Americans what it’s supposed to look like when you fucking loathe somebody with every fiber of your being, and you’re fortunate enough to get to run against them, so you have an excuse to dwell on your hatred. It was just brutal, and you could tell how brutal it was by the dumbfuck look that was perma-plastered on Collins’s face throughout the entire event.

Collegial respectful fun time is over! These people are not your friends on the other side of the aisle, with whom you have respectful disagreements!

As Ossoff explained to Georgians last night, “If John Lewis were marching today from Selma to Montgomery, Mike Collins would be grabbing a billy club.” That’s the kind of people we’re dealing with here.

You see, by the end of a debate with one of these scumbags, not only should people not want to vote for your Republican fascist opponent, they should also want to keep driving if they see that person broken down on the side of the road. By the end of a debate with literally every Republican running for office today, the average American person should want to step over that person if they happen to see them underfoot.

This is how every one of our candidates needs to treat each and every one of these fascist, bloodthirsty bigots.

This next clip was so great because Ossoff was completely talking about something else, data centers to be specific. He just happened to find the perfect, most natural moment, in the middle of talking about Collins voting to take your money and give it to data center developers, to slip in a line about how Collins has “hired half the Third Reich to staff your congressional office.”

Ossoff really hammered Collins on all the bigots, white supremacists, and Nazis with whom he surrounds himself and shares DNA and legal familial ties. And Jon Ossoff did not let that go, because Mike Collins has not earned the respect of having Jon Ossoff letting that go.

This. This is how you treat white supremacist, Christian nationalist MAGA men.

You humiliate them.

Whew!

Here’s the whole damned thing!

Of course, as we mentioned, there was more than one debate last night. Simultaneously in Michigan, Dr. Abdul El-Sayed was beating the shit out of Mike Rogers, and one thing that really was clear flipping back and forth between clips of these two debates was how attractive and smart and, well, hot our candidates are. Meanwhile, to a man, the Republicans’ candidates all look like greasy pedophiles.

The El-Sayed debate wasn’t as flashy, but it had its moments, especially when it came to smacking the shit out of the bigot next to you and daring him to say what he really wants to say. Like in this clip, where El-Sayed repeatedly dared Rogers to talk racist shit about his mom.

Other than that, there were a lot of moments like the one below, where El-Sayed clowned on Rogers for suddenly being against his boss Donald Trump’s trade war now that his poll numbers are in the shitter, making ads drinking Labatt’s Canadian beer. “Be serious, my guy.” Indeed, El-Sayed dropped several “my guys” last night, and it was great.

Then there were moments like this one, which was just fun because of the way El-Sayed fucked the camera while he was going after Rogers for having how many yachts? Two yachts.

And here’s the whole thing on that.

To watch much more of both debates, go to Aaron Rupar’s page on Bluesky, because he somehow watched them both at the same time. There was also a Troy Jackson/Susan Collins debate, and she came off looking like an ass too, but that one wasn’t as exciting.

After the debates, both Ossoff and El-Sayed ended up on Jen Psaki’s MS NOW show. During Ossoff’s appearance, he reacted to the announcement from Defense Secretary Shtifaced McBarfight that he had achieved his first erection without medicinal intervention in a decade the Pentagon will be livestreaming the execution of the Fort Hood mass shooter, because we guess Trump’s America is a sick, perverted, pathetic little bitch loser hybrid of Saudi Arabia and Gilead now. He called Pete Hegseth a “deeply unwell person.”

In that same interview he “bless his heart”-ed Mike Collins, and it was great.

Christ, he loathes Mike Collins, and knows what filth he is, and he reads him for it every moment he can:

“Here in Georgia, where we are so proud of our legacy as the cradle of the Civil Rights Movement, I’ll be damned if I’m gonna let a man like Collins win this Senate race and represent Georgia for the next six years. We’ve got to defeat the bigot congressman.”

That’s the closing argument for every Democrat, just replace Mike Collins’s name with the name of whichever Republican in whichever race. They are all equally trash, equally vile, equally white supremacist Nazi bigots, equally worthy of being shunned until they take their last breaths.

Go forth and win shit, Democrats.

[New York Times / The New Republic]

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