Wonkette

Wonkette

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Parker Leo Blinsky's avatar
Parker Leo Blinsky
18m

Funny how much it upsets the Nazi bigots when you call them a bunch of Nazi bigots.

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PrimerGray's avatar
PrimerGray
12m

<These people are not your friends on the other side of the aisle,>

The only reason to reach across the aisle is to punch a Nazi.

I learned a lesson long ago at my first "real" job. I got taken advantage of on some pricing from a vendor and the owner of the company told me, very nicely, about the kind of people I'd be dealing with.

"They are friendly, but they are not your friends." I never forgot that and I never take my eye off the ball when it comes to the nuts and bolts of a business relationship.

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