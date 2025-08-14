Nobody asked him to host the Kennedy Center Honors.

Donald Trump went to the Kennedy Center yesterday, because he just loves trashing up cultural icons he’s seized by force, the same way he loves things like designing ugly ballrooms to stick on the side of the White House, the same way he loves directing the affixing of cheap gold-plating to everything in the White House.

He was there to announce the next crop of Kennedy Center honorees, which he said he was “98 percent” involved in the selection of. “I would say I was about 98 percent involved. They all went through me,” said Trump. “I turned down plenty, they were too woke!” he said, like that’s a normal thing to say. “I had a couple of wokesters. Now, we have great people. This is very different than it used to be, very different.”

He added that the Academy Awards gets low ratings now because “all they do is talk about how much they hate Trump.”

Yeah sure OK.

Slurring his speech like he always does these days, Trump lied and claimed that he had been “asked to host” the 2025 Honors. “I said I am the president of the United States, are you FOOLS asking me to do that?” He continued, lying, “SIR, you’ll get much higher ratings!” (That’s how you know he’s lying, it’s a sir story.) “I said, I don’t care, I’m the president of the United States, I won’t do it, they said PLEASE, and then Susie Wiles said I’d like you to host, I said, OK I’ll do it.”

He concedes that it will be amazing when he hosts, because remember when he hosted the finales of TV’s “The Apprentice”?

You can see highlights from the entire event on Aaron Rupar’s Bluesky, as usual, including all the babbling and lying he did about Russia and his latest attack on Washington DC and all the other things hacky reporters asked him about.

We have to admit, we are feeling a little bit let down by Donald Trump’s picks for this year’s Kennedy Center honorees. He’s been threatening to change its name to the “Trump/Kennedy Center,” and he has absolutely zero taste, so we were hoping for the winners to be Lee Greenwood, Kid Rock, and the Village People, every single year until the end of time the same three honorees, plus maybe some Mennonite girls choir from eastern Ohio forced to sing “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” over and over again for the aging, senile king.

Instead these are just kind of … what you’d expect from an old-ass white supremacist queen who loves lowest-common-denominator musicals? Who is also the world’s most laughed-at dictator, and is therefore needy for attention and adulation from literally anyone who will give it to him?

You expect these exact honorees, in fact.

Briefly, they are:

Sylvester Stallone

Sure, OK, whatever, he is MAGA and he is an actor. Check!

Announcing the selection, Trump said that “Sly is one of the biggest names on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. In fact, the only one that's a bigger name on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame, they say, is a guy named Donald Trump.” And that was how he honored Sylvester Stallone.

Gloria Gaynor

The “I Will Survive” lady? Because we’re getting rid of all the woke and the gay, and he’s picking Gloria Gaynor? Sure, OK.

But remember here that one of Trump’s favorite things is “YMCA” and the Village People, and that, like anybody whose best friend (at least before Jeffrey Epstein came into his life) was Roy Cohn, Trump loves ‘70s and ‘80s flamboyant gay shit.

One interesting wrinkle here is that Gaynor, despite how she sings “I Will Survive” at Pride parades and so forth, is kind of weirdly Christian, in an uncomfortable way. Here is what she once said when she was asked how she felt about “I Will Survive” being a gay anthem:

“I feel good about it because I feel it is a platform for my purpose, which is to bring the love of Christ to all of my fans. Because they trust me, I think.”

Huh.

And does she think being gay is wrong?

“I want to lead them [her fans] to Christ and what he has for them. I want to lead them to him, I want to lead them to truth.”

Gross. She’ll fit right in at the MAGA awards.

Can’t wait for Lee Greenwood and Kid Rock to duet on the tribute medley of “I Will Survive” and “I Am What I Am” from La Cage Aux Folles.

George Strait

Whatever. Possibly the most uncontroversial pick possible. Notably from a time in commercial radio country before Garth Brooks came along and started making everything woke. Literally right before Garth’s era.

But George Strait is great.

Michael Crawford

Sure, why not! An English stage actor with a weird voice who’s not really notable for a whole hell of a lot in the US, but he was the original Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera, and Donald Trump is, again, an aging Broadway fan, and specifically an aging Andrew Lloyd Webber fan, because Donald Trump is a basic bitch with undeveloped artistic taste.

Obviously, Michael Crawford gets the award.

Remember on the campaign trail when Trump fugued out and swayed for 37 straight minutes to all his favorite songs onstage, including to “Con te partirò,” AKA “Time To Say Goodbye,” by Andrea Bocelli and Sarah Brightman, AKA one of those songs your dead grandmother liked, when she wasn’t dead? Sarah Brightman was the original Christine in Phantom. All of this is connected.

And finally:

KISS

“It’s an honor to present Kris — KISS,” said Trump, like he knew where he was when he was making the announcement.

So cool, cool, we’re getting the woke out, therefore we’re giving the Kennedy Center honor to a band full of guys who dress up and wear makeup like drag queens. Gene Simmons is a big fan of drag himself and once said he’d love to be a judge on “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

Here are some words Simmons has said about Trump:

“Look what that gentleman did to this country and the polarization — got all the cockroaches to rise to the top,” Simmons told Spin of Trump in 2022. “Once upon a time, you were embarrassed to be publicly racist and out there with conspiracy theories. Now it’s all out in the open because he allowed it.” “I don’t think he’s a Republican or a Democrat,” Simmons added of the president. “He’s out for himself, any way you can get there. And in the last election, over 70 million people bought it hook, line and sinker.”

Shhhh, nobody tell Dear Leader. Kid Rock might end up getting the “rock band” slot this year yet.

All five acts should obviously decline the honor, if they don’t want to be remembered as Nazis and/or Nazi fluffers.

OPEN THREAD.

