Before we get into any of the craziness of a day where a former president of the United States is arraigned, tried, convicted, and executed before lunchtime, let's take a quick moment to acknowledge somebody who is doing it right, who is cool, and who is modeling what rich and powerful people should be acting like in these years of rising conservative white Nazism against anybody who doesn't conform to their dead-end beliefs.

That's right, it's Garth Brooks, the guy with the friends in the low places, and he's opening a bar in downtown Nashville on Broadway with that very name. (That is the tourist hellhole area of Nashville, haha, did we say "the" tourist hellhole? The whole place is a ... anyway .) Lotta country folk own saloons and other fine establishments on Broadway.

And in light of certain bloody holy wars being waged against LGBTQ+ people, and especially transgender people, by some of the literal worst garbage Americans ever to live, he felt the need to clarify that at Friends In Low Places, everybody is welcome, and yeah fuck it, they're going to sell Bud Light.

In a Q&A at Billboard Country Live, the two-time Grammy winner referenced the ongoing Bud Light controversy. Speaking of his business, Brooks said, "I want it to be a place you feel safe in. I want it to be a place that you feel like there are manners and people love one another.”

Correct. Let us again throw shade at Nashville — we live in Memphis, longtime readers know that — and say that it is not uncommon for people who are not extremely white and extremely white bread to feel like they're not sure how safe they are on Broadway. There are many lovely wonderful progressive areas of Nashville. It means something that Garth Brooks is saying straight up that his joint on Broadway will be one of those places.

"And yes, we’re going to serve every brand of beer. We just are," he added.

And usually we wouldn't give a shit what corporate decisions are being made to serve which shitty beers, but considering, then yes, this is important. The Advocate brings that into glaring focus:

While Kid Rock and country singer John Rich have suspended the sale of Bud Light at their bars on Nashville's Broadway, Brooks affirmed that Friends in Low Places — which is set to open this summer — will be a place of love, not hate.

As we were saying about Broadway. Lotta charmers do business down there. And it's a shame, because it could be far cooler. And Garth Brooks seems to acknowledge that:

"Our thing is this: if you come into this house, love one another," he said. "If you’re an asshole, there are plenty of other places on lower Broadway to go."

Yeah he acknowledged it. If you're a piece of shit, go to one of the places that caters to pieces of shit.

When asked if he wanted to "name any names," Brooks declined and moved on.

LMAO.

The Advocate says there's been a backlash on social media among you-know-the-types, and shares this one, which is particularly funny to us.



“These Elitists don’t learn. Country music star @garthbrooks has no tolerance for Bud Light boycotters, calling them “assholes” and promising he will serve the beer brand in his new Nashville bar. Now I delete every Garth Brooks song from my collection. NEVER AGAIN GARTH!…” — CPT C for America First (@CPT C for America First) 1686402250

"No tolerance for Bud Light boycotters!" Promises to serve it at his bar! Is not even forcing these people to drink it! NOW THEY DELETE SONGS!

And then they tag people like Rudy Giuliani and Michael Flynn, as if tattling to traitors is supposed to be intimidating. Eat shit, bud.

Matt Gaetz also made a really weird tweet going deep into Garth Brooks's history of how he ended up marrying Trisha Yearwood, and let us just say all of this is just a little bit weird coming from Matt Gaetz, for a number of reasons:

“I’m sure glad we have Garth Brooks to tell us who is and isn’t an asshole. Question, tho: Does it make someone an asshole if they cheat on their spouse, write a song about it with their paramour, and then publish the duet with THAT VERY paramour? Or does that make for a good…” — Matt Gaetz (@Matt Gaetz) 1686404445

Brooks also addressed the people whining about his remarks from the Billboard show on his own livestream "Inside Studio G," saying:



“Everybody’s got their opinions. But inclusiveness is always going to be me,” Brooks said. “I think diversity is the answer to the problems that are here and the answer to the problems that are coming. So I love diversity. All inclusive, so all are welcome. I understand that might not be other people’s opinions, but that’s OK, man.” [...]



"So, here’s the deal, man, if you want to come to Friends in Low Places, come in. But come in with love, come in with tolerance, patience. Come in with an open mind, and it’s cool," Brooks said.



"And if you’re one of those people that just can’t do that, I get it," he said. "If you ever are one of those people that want to try, come."

If you can act like a decent human being you are welcome. And if you're just a person who is incapable of not being a rude piece of shit, well then, he understands. Go the fuck somewhere else.

(But not to Cracker Barrel, which has fallen. )

Garth Brooks doesn't let his songs on YouTube, otherwise we'd post some of our favorite songs and we could all have a Garth Brooks dance party. Instead if you go to YouTube and search his name right now it is literally ALL about "Breaking news! Garth Brooks going to sell Bud Light at bar!" and "John Rich responds to Garth Brooks's decision to sell Bud Light!" and sweet damn Jesus we live in a fucking stupid society, and we have only white fascist Christian conservatives to blame and mock incessantly for that.

Oh well, time to arraign their lord and savior in Miami.

Here's Garth talkin' about it.

