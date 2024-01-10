Very important update on the story of whether it is reasonable for talking pube-brained concussion Jets QB Aaron Rodgers to insinuate that Jimmy Kimmel is on the Jeffrey Epstein list, with zero evidence, or whether that is not reasonable.

Aaron Rodgers says, we assume after consulting the windsock between his ears, that everything he’s said about Jimmy Kimmel is just fine, and he apologizes for nothing. He did, however, attempt to clarify some things, namely that he is not calling Kimmel a pedophile and he is glad he’s not on Jeffrey Epstein’s list.

He of course said this on ESPN’s “Pat McAfee Show,” which may be the only place Rodgers feels comfortable saying words without getting made fun of to his face.

"I'm not stupid enough to accuse you of that with absolutely zero evidence ... I'm glad you're not on the list because those who are on the list — and this what I think we can agree on — that at minimum there should be an inquiry into their involvement, especially if they went to the island," he said. "And at maximum, there should be an investigation."

At minimum, “inquiry.” At maximum, “investigation.” And some other synonyms for questions in between!

It’s good that Rodgers appears to admit that he has zero evidence to insinuate Jimmy Kimmel is linked to Epstein, and that he admits to understanding why it would be bad for him to do that, which he did. Of course, we’re confused what we’re supposed to think he meant when he said Kimmel is “really hoping that doesn’t come out.”

"I'm glad that Jimmy is not on the list," he added. "I really am."

And why would he have been, halfwit?

Rodgers says he isn’t going to apologize, and embarked on an extended whine about Kimmel and others making fun of him and calling him a dumbfuck for being a COVID-19 vaccine denier. Kimmel specifically made fun of him for saying he was “immunized” against it in 2021 when he hadn’t actually been vaccinated. Rodgers had been consulting with known physician Joe Rogan, who had told him to take horse paste instead. Jimmy Kimmel also made fun of him last year for saying (on the same fucking “Pat McAfee” show) that all this talk about UFOs might be a distraction from Jeffrey Epstein’s list.

This is goddamned amazing:

“I was vilified. My character was attacked. My reputation was attacked. My sponsors were attacked. I received death threats. So, yeah, why does it mean a lot to me? Because I went through that and survived the winter of death.”

THE WINTER OF DEATH.

Anyway, he says please do not call Jimmy Kimmel a pedophile, and certainly don’t do it in his name, and he has “no love for anybody doin’ that shit.”

Watch the clip, it very much reads to us like the host McAfee is desperate for all this shit to go away. Maybe because ESPN is responsible for his show? Did their lawyers whisper in his ear and say please deal with this? (Jim Hoft also notes, usefully — !!! — that ESPN and ABC, where Kimmel’s show is, are both owned by Disney.)

Loading video

In a longer, stupider clip, Rodgers attempts to clarify further, whining that all he was saying was that “a lot of people including Jimmy Kimmel are really hoping [an Epstein list] doesn’t come out.” He was just saying that “if there was a list […] and there are names on it, then that would be the second time that a soft-brained, junior college student, you know, wacko, anti-vax, anti-Semite, purveyor, spreader of misinformation, conspiracy theorist, MAGA, whatever other things that have been said by him [Kimmel] and other people in the media, would be right twice.”

We just want to clarify, that is a real quote from Rodgers, regarding himself.

You will notice that Rodgers says over and over again in all these quotes that he is not stupid, no matter how stupid you think he is. OK? Not stupid. And he’s not a MAGA. And he’s not anti-vax, he is just pro-“informed consent.” So stop canceling him all the time so much.

He says it’s cool to call him a “conspiracy theorist,” though, because those guys have been right about A LOT.

Loading video

Kimmel has now a couple times in a couple different ways suggested that if Rodgers and his “hamster brain” keep up the insinuations, they might just have to visit a judge in court. He spent most of his monologue on his show on this the other day.

But we guess Aaron Rodgers has fixed it all now, with his brain.

He ends the clip above saying he doesn’t think Jimmy is the “P-word” and he “wish[es] him the best” and “I don’t give a shit about what he says about me.”

In related news, on Tuesday night’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Jimmy made a joke about a new “tripledemic” of respiratory viruses — COVID, the flu, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) — saying that "Doctors are urging Americans to ask your medical professional or whichever NFL quarterback you trust for preventative advice.”

Uh oh, sounds like he done called Aaron Rodgers a dipshit again.

[CBS News]

Share

Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Want to donate just once?