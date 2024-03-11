Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

If Katie Britt wants women to get back in the kitchen, she should try having a less ugly one. (Men Yell At Me)

Oh weird, it looks like Katie Britt, in addition to having an ugly ass kitchen, is a huge liar spitting out Satan’s lies! (David Pepper discusses Jonathan Katz’s tikkitytok right below!)

Kevin Kruse is taking credit for Scrappy Joe’s Scrappy SOTU, since he had previously recommended the president run, like Harry Truman, against a Do Nothing Congress. Kevin Kruse should take credit for more things, like I do! (Kevin Kruse)

Here’s Joe being dorbs.

It’s More Perfect Union’s tabs. Scroll down till you get to “what else is happening in the states” because that is so much important shit!

And here’s Bolts mag on what the fuck is going on in Louisiana (bad things. very bad things).

I am just linking to this Politico so you can see how fab LA Mayor Karen Bass looks in Paris, visiting the Paris mayor to get some tips on Hosting The Olympics And Making People Ride Bikes or something. I love it. I love her! Also, she just got a grant to make it easier for people to compost by bringing their shit (not actual shit; don’t compost actual shit pls) to local farmers markets, but her office never puts their press releases online, so … just believe me! (Politico)

The “suspicious” happiness of trans people. Obviously. (Erin in the Morning)

Sure yes of course, an abortion people database, it’s all perfect, no notes. (Daily Beast)

Melissa Ryan on “the last normal week of our lives” and how we’re going to have to relive Trump’s … whatever the fuck that was during the pandemic, UGH. (We should be talking more, again, about how Jared Kushner took all the states’ PPE to give to his Wall Street buddies.) (Ctrl Alt Delete)

Lifehacker thinks it has a hack to … make Google give you the results you actually searched for. I don’t believe it for a second. (Lifehacker)

Andrew Zimmern and the mystery of why your fast food is spensive now. Thank you Andrew Zimmern! (KOMO)

