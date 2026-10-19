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Land Shark 🇺🇦 🏳️‍⚧️'s avatar
Land Shark 🇺🇦 🏳️‍⚧️
6h

Wonderful photos, Dom ... again.

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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
6h

Repost:

𝗡𝗼 𝗞𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗙𝗼𝘂𝗿, 𝗳𝘂𝗰𝗸 𝘆𝗲𝗮𝗵

𝘏𝘰𝘸 𝘮𝘶𝘤𝘩 𝘥𝘰 𝘸𝘦 𝘭𝘰𝘢𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘋𝘰𝘯𝘯𝘺? 𝘓𝘦𝘵 𝘶𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘸𝘢𝘺𝘴.

https://substack.com/home/post/p-220931435

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