Remember just yesterday when we wrote that Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker has regularly scheduled scandals? Well, here comes another. The Daily Beast reports that Walker’s ex, Dallas resident Cheryl Parsa, has come forward to reveal that Walker is an abusive, manipulating, violent sack of shit. That may not seem like much of a revelation to you. Cindy Grossman, Walker's ex-wife, said he put a gun to her head and told her, "I'm going to blow your fucking brains out.” She filed for divorce in 2001, claiming "physically abusive and extremely threatening behavior.”

This is the dirtbag with what we assume is limited brain activity who supposedly religious conservative Republicans prefer to Sen. Raphael Warnock, an actual reverend.

Parsa endured a five-year relationship with Walker that began shortly before his divorce and continued for a year after he published a 2008 memoir detailing his “struggle with dissociative identity disorder (DID), once known as multiple personality disorder.”

Parsa said she’s speaking out now because Walker’s behavior on the campaign trail horrifies her, as it should most people.

“He’s a pathological liar. Absolutely. But it’s more than that,” Parsa, who last had regular contact with Walker in 2019, told The Daily Beast. “He knows how to manipulate his disease, in order to manipulate people, while at times being simultaneously completely out of control.” She said that when she was with Walker, he used his diagnosis as an “alibi” to “justify lying, cheating, and ultimately destroying families.”

It just sounds like he’s an asshole, but I’m not a trained psychiatrist.

She offers chilling allegations of abusive acts by Walker. When she caught Walker with another woman in 2005, she says the former football star "put his hands on her chest and neck, and swung his fist at her.” Parsa, who is not a former football player, says she feared he’d beat the crap out her.

“He is not well,” Parsa said. “And I say that as someone who knows exactly what this looks like, because I have lived through it and seen what it does to him and to other people. He cannot be a senator. He cannot have control over a state when he has little to no control of his mind.”

That’s gonna sting in the ad we presume Warnock’s campaign is cutting right now.

Parsa claims she helped Walker deal with his mental health issues, which Walker now says he’s “overcome.” However, most medical professionals insist his stated condition is not “curable” and requires regular, intensive treatment. (If you’re inclined to believe in multiple personality disorder.) Dr. Paul Appelbaum, a professor of psychiatry at Columbia University, said one of the "founding principles" of treatment is “accountability.” Walker, Parsa says, uses his condition to either excuse or minimize his violent behavior.

Parsa estimates that Walker had “about 20” alternate personalities, though like his original personality, they weren’t fully developed. "He created someone to go to school, someone else to play football, another to be a father, to be a businessman, to be a boyfriend,” she said. “He has all these people there inside him, competing all the time ... It’s chaotic and unpredictable.” She compared it to an unruly classroom, but I think most schoolchildren are smarter than Walker.

Here’s a recent clip of him discussing the genius of Donald Trump’s border wall.

“Herschel Walker destroyed his argument for a border wall: “A wall do work. …when you got a wall around your house people don’t— yeah, but they can get in. But, you know what, if they get in, it would be hard to get out because I got a dog that— well, my dog really won’t bite.”” — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@PatriotTakes 🇺🇸) 1669772354

Walker goes from “walls are awesome” to “sure, walls are less than foolproof, but just let an illegal immigrant try and get past my feisty guard dog, who is actually pretty tame and toothless. Never mind. What was I saying again?" That took exactly 18 seconds. (Also our paraphrase right there is more coherent than what Walker actually said.)

Parsa describes an especially disturbing incident when Walker pulled out a handgun during a trip they took to a food industry show. She asked him why he’d brought the gun, and at least one of Walker’s (we’re sure very real) personalities insisted he was an FBI agent (he’s not) and was an old hand at Russian roulette. He's claimed he’s played the deadly game more than half a dozen times, so he’s either very good at it or he’s probably lying.



Parsa is one of five women the Daily Beast interviewed who were romantically involved with Walker and describe him as an unstable, adulterous liar. We assume Walker will turn up on Fox News soon for another hand-holding interview with Sean Hannity, where he denies the credible allegations, smears the women as liars, and insists the latest scandal is another leftist dirty trick from Warnock. It’s honestly tiresome at this point.

