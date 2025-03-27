Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Hi hi, what’s this about, with the hoodies and the masked thugs?

More on Rumeysa Ozturk. She seems to have been kidnapped to ICE prison in Louisiana, whether before or after a judge said NOT TO FUCKING MOVE HER is unknown. (Zeteo)

So fucking jealous of Brazil right now. (Guardian)

Sure yes good:

In Lubbock, Texas, public health officials have received orders to stop work supported by three grants that helped fund the response to the widening measles outbreak there, according to Katherine Wells, the city’s director of public health.

Billions in health funds for infectious diseases and drug treatment being clawed back after they were already given out, and “Some predicted the loss of as much as 90 percent of staff from some infectious disease teams.” (Gift link New York Times)

Vance and Usha backing down from Greenland visit (she was supposed to go with Mike Waltz, but he got real busy this week); instead of going and flaunting themselves around Greenland, they’re going only to a US base, and Greenland is stoked. (CNN)

Alito and Thomas on the wrong end of a 7-2 vote as Supreme Court says the JACKBOOTED THUGS can FORCE YOU to … put serial numbers on your ghost guns. THE HUMANITY!!!!!! (Decision) Don’t wanna read 63 pages? It was Gorsuch, in the library, with a coherent decision. (Lawyers Guns & Money)

This new US Attorney for upstate New York said Joe Biden should be tried for treason and Barack Obama should be deported, so that’s just a very stable kind of guy to be a top Trump prosecutor. (Syracuse)

Pam Bondi, the attorney general of the United States, is spending all her time going on TV to yell at Rep. Jasmine Crockett, who is supremely unperturbed by it. (Our Liz at Public Notice)

Oh thank god! Now the gay whales won’t get windmill cancer! (Heatmap, reg req)

“It’s like a Tea Party rally for people who believe the 14th Amendment is real.” With Bernie and AOC in Tempe and Tucson. (Mother Jones)

Oh huh, real wages (after accounting for inflation) were up 14 percent for the lowest-paid working people under Joe Biden? And 11 percent for the next decile? And still up but not as much for the richer people? I am sorry, I will NEVER get over how we kept having to apologize for Joe Biden’s economy every time it was mentioned.

(More at Dean Baker)

Tesla only sold 7 or 8,000 Cybertrvcks last quarter. Is that bad? (Electrek)

When scientists and urban planners first started to realize Elon Musk is full of shit. (Union of Concerned Scientists)

“In year-to-year visits, Target saw a decline in nearly 5 million shoppers during a four-week period that ended Feb. 9. For Costco, the big-box store corporation saw an increase of 7.7 million visits.” And that’s why you don’t shit on “DEI” (Black and gay people existing). (Black Enterprise)

Hey it’s your right to make your 14-year-olds work past 11 p.m. on a school night. Florida says so! (Tallahassee Democrat)

Single women are driving the housing market. Couldn’t even get a mortgage until 1974. (Detroit Free Press)

My goodness Vanity Fair used to pay all the money in the world. (Yale Review)

New Polish freedom cow just dropped but it is an Australian wiener dog. (Guardian)

Last couple days for pizza! (Pizza.) Detroit Public Schools is working on the assumption we’ll have budget cuts next year of between $30 and $80 million for just our district. You help me fund the girls’ Detroit public elementary school, and I help you eat delicious fucking pizza, mailed right to your door. Buy the fucking pizzas everybody. They’ll FedEx em right to your door. Pizzas. (Pizzas.) This motherfucking pizza ad will be up all month.

Send this post to a friend who needs some things to read and maybe listen to. Share

Thank you for being our friend and keeping us living forever! The button below will let you donate one time or monthly, in any amount of your choosing.

Wonkette live forever button!

This is the button for giving us money with Venmo. It’s venmorrific!

Venmo Wonkette all the $$$!