After the announcement that the Supreme Court overturned Roe , one of the first things I did was check the incel message boards — something I still do out of habit after having covered them for so many years. It was as grotesque as you might imagine, filled with America's Next Mass Shooters salivating over the idea of women finally being punished for enjoying sex with men who are not them.



Like so:

To reveal the actual meaning of the trial eg women ACTUALLY TAKING RESPONSIBILITY FOR THEIR PROMISCUITY AND FUCKING EVERY CHAD AND LEAVING AVERAGE MALES IN THE DUST, THEN DENYING ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR THIER ACT BY DESTROYING A LIFE.



I HAVE RENAMED THE TRIAL TO ILLUSTRATE THIS



ITS NOW HOE V PEOPLE WHO SAY NO



The hoes who want everlasting and infinite tutorial mode and the legal power to be able to be as promiscuous as possible with no responsibility eg bastard sons and single mother hood (which still carries a certain social and economic stigma)



v



People wanting some kind of moral standard of which men and women ARE ACTUALLY TREATED EQUALLY AND WHEREBY MORALITY IS ENFORCED TO STOP THE CHAD HAREEMS AND WOMEN ANIMALISTICALLY FUCKING EVERY CHAD THAT SHOWS INTEREST. WHICH IS BY DEFINITION RELEGATING SUB CHAD MEN TO DUSTBIN STATUS, THE MORE THESE WOMEN ARE FREE OF ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR PROMISCUITY.



Also the arguement FOR THE HOES is so thin all they have is herrrr derrrr EDGE CASES where we have accidental pregnancy bro, WHEN FUCKING TECHNOLOGY AND CONDOMS ARE NEAR 90+% EFFECTIVE ALSO IF THE MAN AND WOMAN WORE CONDOMS EACH IF THE WOMAN IS SO "SCARED" OF THE PREGNANCY, THE CHANCES WOULD BE NEXT TO NIL.

Then I went back to Twitter and noticed, over the next few days, that there wasn't really that much of a difference between what the incels were saying on their anonymous messageboards amongst themselves and what regular old anti-abortion rights folks were saying right out in public. For they, too, were desperately glad to see women finally getting punished for enjoying sex as well.

There were endless tweets about how "whores" would now have to think twice about "spreading their legs" and how they had escaped "consequences" for too long — the "consequences," of course, being pregnancy and a child they may not be able to afford. The tone, the absolute rage behind these tweets was no different from that seen on the incel boards. It wasn't the rage of people who just care desperately about babies, it was the rage of those who feel they have been personally wronged by women having consensual sex without being punished for it.

To be fair, the incels are much more explicit about what they want — and only because they've thought it out more. They're saying the quiet part out loud. A lot of people assume that what they want is just to get laid, but that's not exactly true. Sure they want to get laid, but what they are most angry about is a post-sexual revolution society where women have choices and can choose "not them." Where they can have sex with whomever they want, spend their youth the way they want, and then get married later if they want. They believe that without these choices, without the ability to decide when they want to have children, women would be forced to marry young, their employment opportunities would be limited, and they would essentially be forced into loveless marriages and redistributed more evenly among the male population.

As one of them explained:

Roe v Wade is a single domino that will lead to many others falling



as Roe v Wade falls, a nationwide ban on abortion follows, then contraceptive use goes down, then sodomy is illegal, then extramarital relations are illegal



eventually, destroying the cock carousel and women fucking dozens of the top 5% of men, while leaving the rest to beta bux or rot



Roe v Wade is the first step in the return to old tradition, as it had been for thousands of years .. where every kind and hard working man will be guaranteed a wife and a family for their merits and character



so if you don't support what happened recently, you're a cuck

These people may be more crude than your average anti-abortion creep, but they all want the same thing.



The plummeting birth rate is good,



There is very little philosophical daylight between the anti-abortion religious Right and angry incels who spend their days raging about how women shouldn't be allowed to reject them. This rage is the exact reason why the oppression of women has been a constant throughout most of recorded history. Roe was decided in 1973 and it wasn't until 1974 that women were allowed to get their own credit cards. It wasn't until 1993 that marital rape was illegal nationwide. We have had a scant few years of women having control over their own bodies and lives and this alone has sent certain men into a fits of uncontrollable rage.

I would like to remind you all, by the way, that we do live in a country where if a young, well-off white man rapes someone, there are loads of people out there bemoaning the effect it will have on his "bright future." In fact, I would be willing to make some bets that the Venn diagram of those people and the people who are excited to see "whores" face consequences for having sex is a circle.

These people are nowhere near as angry about rape as they are about women having sex for pleasure. Why? Because if women have sex for pleasure, they're going to be disappointed and unsatisfied with men who only care about their own. Women, they believe, are supposed to be selfless, which means that getting pleasure from sex warps what they consider the natural order of things. They are supposed to only have sex because it is what the man wants and they are supposed to give up their own hopes and dreams and lives for him and for any children that should come of it.

This is also why conservatives are raging so hard about LGBTQ rights right now. They do not want people having sex for pleasure and they don't want them marrying for love and they want to have enough social power to scare people into conforming to what they want.

The end of nationwide abortion rights is not about "saving the babies," and that is why it will not end with "saving the babies." It is about retribution, it is about punishment, it is about vengeance, and it's only going to get worse.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Wonkette is independent and fully funded by readers like you. Click below to tip us!

Want to just donate once?