Old Man Shadow
Most women here already know this, but in case someone new reads this: Never trust corporations with your health information if you can avoid it: apps, social media, DNA testing companies... just do not trust them with your information. Tech companies especially have zero qualms about monetizing your data and turning it over to anyone who wants it.

Now I am curious about that article about Feminism only helping feminized men. What is a feminized man? Am I feminized because I accept the existence of LGBTQ people? Am I feminized because I support my daughter's reproductive freedom? Am I feminized because I try to treat my wife as an equal human being with her own thoughts, opinions, hopes, dreams, and goals? Am I feminized because I pitch in to do chores around the house? Am I feminized because I enjoy cooking because it provides my brain something to focus on that isn't anxiety and existential horror of existence and self-awareness of mortality? Am I feminized because I see emotions as human and not something to be ashamed of? Am I feminized because I don't feel the overwhelming need to control women or my daughter's life? Because I hate war? Because I think violence is an easy and stupid way to solve conflict? Because I think guns are tools to be used and regulated responsibly and not idols?

Really curious what makes me, a 5'11", 220 lb. man who was growing a full beard at 13 feminine?

"Gay Immigrant Fascist Billionaire Bond Villian with Apocalyptic Visions Hatches Plot to Track Women's Menstrual Cycles" was not on my bingo card or my pitch for the next Bond movie.

