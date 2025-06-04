Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
1h

Ya know what else prevents abortion? Gay sex.

If these Republican hypocrites were even remotely serious, they'd be pushing LGBTQ+ marriage.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 replies
ArgieBargie's avatar
ArgieBargie
1h

Hey, remember when Republicans told us we were overreacting, and that they would never put the life of the mother in danger, or eliminate exceptions for rape or incenst?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
95 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture