Domestic terrorist James Charles Kopp has filed court papers asking that his federal convictions be overturned on the grounds of the United States Supreme Court determining in the 2022 Dobbs decision that Americans have no constitutional right to abortion — which he seems to believe gave him the right to kill an abortion provider.

In 1998, Kopp, a member of a radical anti-abortion group called the Lambs of Christ (or, alternately, Victim Souls of the Unborn Christ-Child), shot and killed Dr. Barnett Slepian in a sniper attack in his home near Buffalo, New York. Kopp was convicted in 1993 on state charges of second degree murder and on federal charges of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence and of violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act (FACE) resulting in death.

"FACE was intended to protect a 'right' to abortion that thus never existed, and, as such, the fate of FACE attaches to and follows perfectly the fate of Roe," Kopp wrote in the court papers, as per the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle. "Since Roe is now overturned FACE also is now gone and never existed."

The FACE Act, signed into law by Bill Clinton in 1994 following several years' worth of anti-abortion terrorism on US clinics, makes it illegal when anyone:



Dobbs has had no impact on the legality of FACE, and it is hard to see how it would.

Kopp also alleges, in these court papers, that he was denied the ability to claim in court that he killed Slepian in defense of "the humanity of womb children." He's not the first anti-abortion radical to assert that he should be able to plead "defense of others" in court, though this defense has yet to be successful.

It is highly unlikely that this nonsense will get any kind of hearing, though the fact that a domestic terrorist like Kopp is looking at that ruling and thinking "Killing abortion providers is definitely legal now" is certainly frightening. He's not alone, either.

According to statistics compiled by the National Abortion Federation, anti-abortion violence increased exponentially in 2022 following the Dobbs ruling:

Stalking rose 229 percent (from 28 in 2021 to 92 in 2022) Burglary rose 231 percent (from 13 in 2021 to 43 in 2022) Arson increased by 100 percent (from 2 in 2021 to 4 in 2022) Invasions increased by 25 percent (from 16 in 2021 to 20 in 2022) There was a 100 percent increase in anthrax/bioterrorism threats in the past decade (from 2 between 2010-2021 to 4 in 2022) Protective states saw a disproportionate increase in violence and disruption: Assault and batteries increased by 29 percent (from 7 in 2021 to 9 in 2022)

Burglaries increased by 100 percent (from 5 in 2021 to 10 in 2022)

Stalking increased by 913 percent (from 8 in 2021 to 81 in 2022)

Hoax Devices/Suspicious Packages increased by 21 percent (from 47 in 2021 to 57 in 2022)

Bomb threats increased by 133 percent (from 3 in 2021 to 7 in 2022)

Picketing increased by 21 percent (from 33,907 in 2021 to 40,863 in 2022)

Obstructions increased 538 percent (from 45 in 2021 to 287 in 2022)



Barnett Slepian, by the way, is likely not the only abortion provider that Kopp shot, though he is the only fatality; Kopp is suspected of four other sniper attacks on abortion providers in their homes in southern Canada and in Rochester, New York. These are largely referred to as the Remembrance Day shootings, as they all took place around November 11, which Canadian anti-abortion radicals celebrate as Remembrance Day for the Unborn. Dr. David Gandell, the Rochester abortion provider he was suspected of shooting in 1997, passed away in 2021 , a year before Roe was overturned. He was remembered fondly by the many people he helped.





