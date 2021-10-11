Former Texas Republican Chair and current candidate for Texas governor Allen West defiantly refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19. This weekend, West and his wife, Angela, tested positive for COVID-19. Cause collided with effect, and the Wests weren't wearing seat belts. Angela West was reportedly vaccinated but she shares a house with a walking super spreader event, so a breakthrough case isn't a surprise. What's important is that she recovered far more quickly, which is why sensible people get vaccinated.

Saturday, West tweeted, "My chest X-rays do show COVID pneumonia, not serious. I am probably going to be admitted to the hospital," because that's what happens when your medical condition isn't serious. You're admitted to the hospital. It was probably no more than a scratch or a flesh wound.

2/ My chest X-rays do show COVID pneumonia, not serious. I am probably going to be admitted to the hospital. — Allen West (@Allen West) 1633813696.0

It's unclear why West's announcement included a souvenir portrait of himself looking especially self-important. It's like he was live-tweeting his own obituary. (Wonkette commenter rules still and always in effect.)

Sunday morning, West greeted his followers from his bed at the Medical City Plano hospital, where he was graciously keeping all those lonely doctors and nurses company. He was feeling great after receiving monoclonal antibody infusion therapy. He'd previously taken — voluntarily — hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin, neither of which does jack shit against the coronavirus.

West's blood oxygen level had dropped to 84, below the point where there's potential impact on the brain . Thanks to the medical professionals who spent time treating his dumb ass, his oxygen levels are now between 94 to 96. He further boasted that “my blood pressure is at 120/74 and my recent temperature reading was 98.7." He's ready to run marathons!

Sunday's unhinged tweetstorm began with an excessively large photo of West. It was practically an X-ray.

1/ Good Sunday morning everyone! Greetings from Medical City, Plano, Tx, where I had a great night's sleep, especia… https: //t.co/mkqVFIsPgn — Allen West (@Allen West) 1633873378.0

He thanked the staff at Medical City Plano hospital for “not forcing any harmful protocols" on him. The guy was shooting horse paste a day earlier. Angela West, who was vaccinated, clearly didn't prove as much a strain on hospital resources as West, but his experience didn't result in a Scrooge-like epiphany. Silly Charles Dickens believed even the worst people are capable of redemption. Instead, West is more committed than ever to the anti-vax cause.

I can attest that, after this experience, I am even more dedicated to fighting against vaccine mandates. Instead of enriching the pockets of Big Pharma and corrupt bureaucrats and politicians, we should be advocating the monoclonal antibody infusion therapy.

Yeah, that therapy? That's Big Pharma, but it doesn't count because look over there! Still, although the vaccines are safe and free, you are denied an overnight stay at the scenic Medical City Plano hospital. West fails to mention how expensive a stay in the hospital for COVID-19 can be, especially if you don't have insurance. People are getting socked with six-figure medical bills, and that doesn't include post-hospital recovery and therapy because your lungs are linguine.

He went on:

Instead of jabbing Americans, and not illegal immigrants, with a dangerous shot which injects them with these spike proteins . . . guess what? I now have natural immunity and double the antibodies, and that's science.

West believes the vaccine is “dangerous" but complains that we're not giving it to “illegal immigrants," because he's apparently a psychopath. West alludes to a conspiracy theory about spike proteins in the vaccines damaging cells, which experts debunked months ago. The vaccines are safe. That's why he didn't notice entire wings at the hospital devoted to patients suffering debilitating vaccine-related side effects.

. . . guess what? I now have natural immunity and double the antibodies, and that's science.

Researchers have seen signs that the best protection comes from natural immunity plus a dose of the vaccine. However, natural immunity requires contracting COVID-19 in the first place. As of last Wednesday, 353,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 so far in 2021, and more than 90 percent of them were unvaccinated. Reputable science is clear on the subject: Getting vaccinated protects yourself and others from infection and serious illness in the rare event of a breakthrough case.

No one with full possession of their faculties would think a half hour trip to CVS is worse than a night's stay in the hospital — at best.

It is a packed house here at the Mission Generation Annual Gala & Fundraiser! We will be posting video at a later t… https: //t.co/xNuOQy5nZi — Allen West (@Allen West) 1633652339.0

West is planning to run for governor, and he vows that he'll "vehemently crush anyone forcing vaccine mandates in the Lone Star State." He thinks there a "far better protocols" (there are not). Two days before he was hospitalized, West attended an indoor fundraiser with unmasked guests who should probably get tested.

Our bodies are our last sanctuary of liberty and freedom, I will defend that for everyone, even the progressive socialist jackasses who must be saved from themselves.

West supports Texas Republicans' efforts to criminalize abortion and prevent parents from seeking medical treatment for their trans children. But you can't expect moral or intellectual consistency from this asshole.

Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free and entirely supported by reader donations. That's you! Please click the clickie, if you are able!

Want to just donate once?