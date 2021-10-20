Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday that New York police, firefighters, and other municipal workers have until November 1 to get vaccinated or placed on unpaid leave. This should go over like 99 lead balloons with the city's cops, who like enforcing rules but aren't so thrilled with following them.

New York police often walk around with their faces uncovered on public transport, despite the mask requirements. Tuesday, a couple officers manhandled commuter Andrew Gilbert for repeatedly asking them to wear a mask on a subway platform. They bum-rushed the guy and shoved him through the emergency exit at the 8th Street station in the Village. Presumably, the law they chose to enforce here was Never Piss Off The Cops.

#NYC #NYPD harassing this subway rider for having the nerve to ask them to put on masks! #notabovethelaw @NYCMayor https: //t.co/iEK8qKh0MF — ekki spyrja mig að því (@ekki spyrja mig að því) 1634648344.0

The Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) has pleaded with cops to consistently wear masks in the giant petri dishes they call subway stations and on trains, but the police don't seem interested.

"Eighty percent of the time they make some lame excuse or put the mask on," [Gilbert] said. "I really wish that we had a police department that was dedicated to public safety… They're just standing there, doing nothing, spreading COVID, and flouting the rules as a show of force. They can just do what they want and there's no accountability for it."

Cops across the country are resisting public health measures related to COVID-19. As of Friday, Chicago's public employees must provide either proof of vaccination or undergo twice-weekly testing. John Catanzara, the head of the Chicago protection racket lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police, has encouraged rank-and-file officers not to comply with the new rule. He claims the public isn't entitled to know the vaccination status of the cops breathing all over them. He predicts at least 50 percent of officers won't follow this basic request, which would make them ineligible to work. He promises the union will sue on behalf of all cops who lose pay because of their obstinance.

Friday, a Cook County judge barred Catanzara from making these public statements because they amounted to a “concerted effort" to defy the order — effectively promoting an illegal strike. Catanzara said his cops would never go on strike! But the city would effectively put them on strike if they weren't allowed to work despite refusing the order. Catanzara is a scumbag.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, whom the police treat like crap, wasn't having it:

This notion that individual officers get to be insubordinate … if that's the police department they want to be in, they should walk to another police department.



It's an honor to be a Chicago police officer … And anyone who says 'we get to do what we want when we want it, we get to have the kind of policing that we want when we want it,' that has happened in our city for far too long. And that's why our residents don't trust the police.

The police have collectively revealed themselves with their tantrums over vaccine and mask mandates. In Seattle, the police union claims the city's staffing shortage will only worsen if cops aren't allowed to infect themselves and others. Former Washington state trooper Robert LaMay quit his job over the vaccine mandate and declared in a pouty video that Governor “Jay Inslee can kiss my ass." He shared his sad story last night with professional terrible person Laura Ingraham. He complained that Seattle streets are filled with dirty homeless people who aren't masked or vaccinated. But he's not homeless and was until recently gainfully employed, so his argument is apples and something stupid that's not even a fruit.

LaMay also smiled and nodded along with Ingraham when she grossly suggested Democrats weren't concerned about the vaccination status of undocumented immigrants. Man, if only cops with their cushy union jobs had it as well as the homeless and desperate migrants.

Washington State police trooper Robert LaMay, who said "Jay Inslee can kiss my *ss" as he quit his job, speaks out… https: //t.co/krnoi2tULh — The Post Millennial (@The Post Millennial) 1634697434.0

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who appears in constant disbelief at Americans' willful ignorance, said during a Fox News interview that it doesn't make sense for cops to refuse to at least protect themselves and their own colleagues. More than 460 cops have died from COVID-19 this year, and that's more than four times the number of deaths from gunfire.

"Things like mandating, be they masks or vaccinations, they're very important," Dr. Fauci said. "We're not living in a vacuum as individuals. We're living in a society, and society needs to be protected. And you do that by not only protecting yourself but by protecting the people around you, by getting vaccinated."

This simple concept seems alien to the police.

